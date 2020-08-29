Kaley Cuoco And Her Sister Briana Rock Black Swimsuits During Beach Trip

Kaley and Briana celebrated the end of their quarantine in New York by heading to the beach, visiting a winery, and going on a boat ride.

Kaley Cuoco and her younger sister Briana made the most of being in New York after their pre-work quarantine ended. Many of the activities that the actresses enjoyed involved being outdoors, including a trip to the beach to bask in the sun and breath in some fresh sea air.

Kaley, 34, previously revealed that filming on her HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant, was resuming this month after a long hiatus. As a safety precaution, The Big Bang Theory star was required to quarantine for two weeks as soon as she arrived in the state of New York. Her sister also has a small role on the show, so she naturally came with her. Kaley also decided to bring two other companions with her to keep her company while she waited to get back to work. They were her personal assistant Emma Ross and her rescue chihuahua Dumpy.

On Friday, Bri, 31, took to Instagram to give her followers an inside look at how the human members of the quarantine crew celebrated the end of their 14-day seclusion. Her slideshow began with a video of the Cuoco sisters rocking out in the car together. The post included a number of photos that were snapped during a trip to a winery, where they were joined by Emma. The trio of women also hung out on a boat, where a masked-up Kaley was shown isolated on the back of the vessel.

In footage shot at a beach, viewers got a good look at the results of all the tough workouts that Kaley and her sister did with trainer Ryan Sorensen before leaving California. Bri showed off her toned body in a black bikini. She filmed a selfie video that provided a close-up view of her underwire top with molded demi cups, which she teamed with a pair of low-rise briefs. The skimpy swimsuit showcased her trim waist and sculpted abs.

She wore a pair of sunglasses with round lenses, but she still had to reach up and shield her eyes from the sun as she looked at the camera. She also briefly filmed Kaley, who was sitting in a beach chair next to her. She rocked a black one-piece with a classic cut. She also had on a coordinating baseball cap and a pair of shades. Emma sat on the other side of Kaley. She was clad in a light blue swimsuit, and she sported sunnies with red heart-shaped frames. The three sun worshipers had their chairs facing the water so that they could enjoy the gorgeous ocean view.

Briana’s followers seemed to appreciate getting an inside look at her mini vacay.

“You are all so freaking cute!” read one response to her Instagram video.

“Beautiful sisters,” wrote another admirer.

“You look amazing,” added a third fan. “Hope you’re having a fabulous time. Stay safe.”