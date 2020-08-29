Krystle Lina Displays Her Never-Ending Cleavage In A Revealing Blue Dress

American Maxim model Krystle Lina took to her Instagram page on Friday, August 28, and shared a very hot snap to tease her 1.6 million fans.

In the throwback photograph, Krystle rocked an elegant blue dress that featured spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline which showed off her never-ending cleavage. The outfit also featured elasticated waistband and a long, flowy maxi skirt. Krystle pulled her dress slightly up to flaunt her toned legs and thighs. The model completed her attire with a pair of nude tie-up sandals.

Krystle wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Los Angeles, California. The shoot took place outdoors, against the background of some trees and a wooden fence. Krystle posed while sitting on the fence with her legs spread wide apart. She bent down, lightly touched her thigh and lifted her chin. The 37-year-old model seductively parted her lips and gazed straight into the camera.

In the caption, Krystle asked her fans for their suggestions, asking whether the snap is good enough to be used as her profile pic again. She revealed that her outfit was from Jessica Angel Collection. The hottie also tagged her photographer, Ecce Mujer, for acknowledgement.

Within 10 hours, the picture racked up more than 18,000 likes. In addition, several of Krystle’s followers took to the comments section and shared close to 840 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sexy sense of style.

“This has to be one of my all-time favorite photos!” one of her fans commented.

“Hello, you hotness!!! This is a super-duper sexy photo! I think you should definitely make it your default pic again,” chimed in another user.

“Love this! So beautiful and sexy! You always look fabulous, babe,” a third follower wrote, adding heart and kiss emoji.

“Yes!!!! This is so timeless. Classy, sophisticated, and elegant pic. Just wow! You are the most beautiful woman on Earth!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “unreal,” “absolutely perfect,” and “magnificent,” to express their adoration for Krystle.

Aside from her regular followers, several other models and influencers also liked and commented on the post, including Tawny Jordan, Eri Anton, Casey Fleyshman, and Syd Wilder.

Krystle rarely fails to impress her followers with her skin-baring snapshots. As The Inquisitr previously reported, not too long ago, she added a new photo in which she rocked a short red dress, one that allowed her to show off major skin. She completed her attire with a pair of red high-heeled sandals.