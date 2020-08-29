Alan Bersten Teasingly Tries Out Entrance Options Ahead Of Meeting New ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Partner

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Alan Bersten revealed via Instagram on Friday that he was preparing to meet his Season 29 partner. He posted a video showing a variety of entrances he considered using as he met his DWTS teammate and he asked his followers to help him pick one.

Those who follow Alan know that he has a big sense of humor. For example, during quarantine, he’d let his hair grow out quite a bit. In preparation for Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars, he’d needed to get his mop cleaned up. He shared a glimpse of the process while his hair was being cut and he quipped that he wasn’t mad about it.

Now, he’s seemingly moving on to the next step of this process. His Instagram upload featured six different possibilities and he asked for feedback. He demonstrated the “stomp the yard” as his first option, and he went on to showcase a variety of possibilities that included a sneaky snake, a falling option, coming in backward, and a couple of others.

Last fall, Alan won his first mirror-ball trophy when he performed with The Bachelorette Hannah Brown. She was quick to comment on this selection that he provided on Friday, indicating that her pick was that he does none of them.

In response, Alan joked that he had been sweating a lot when he first met her last year, and he dubbed that entrance the waterfall. A number of fans then asked that either Hannah or Alan share the footage of that moment since it actually didn’t air on ABC.

Fellow professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd had some fun with this one too, begging him not to make her pick any of them. He teasingly replied that he knew she was right because they were all so good.

DWTS star Cheryl Burke noted he was “cray” and pro Daniella Karagach simply replied with a string of laugh-crying emoji.

Alan’s followers had plenty of opinions regarding the options he presented too.

“I can’t even stand the cuteness #4 is so you [heart emoji] she’ll love/hate you regardless wishing you the best,” one person commented.

“1 because it comes with sound effects,” another fan declared.

“Thank you for this normalcy it means the world,” noted someone else.

“i feel like you should combine all of them in some way, that would really do it,” detailed another commenter.

Which one will Alan choose, and who will his DWTS celebrity partner be? Originally, ABC had indicated that the partnerships would be revealed during the first time during the premiere on September 14. That changed this week, however, and the good news is that viewers will not have to wait quite that long.

On Thursday, a post on Twitter from the Good Morning America account revealed that the Season 29 Dancing with the Stars cast reveal will be done on the morning of September 2. Everybody will definitely be hoping that Alan’s new teammate is someone great who can keep up with his sense of humor.