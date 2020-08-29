WWE News: Suspected Retribution Member Teases Huge ‘Payback’ Plans

According to WrestleTalk, WWE superstar Dominik Dijakovic took to Twitter on Friday and teased a possible Retribution appearance at this Sunday’s Payback event.

In a now-deleted tweet, the absent NXT star wrote “192114040125”. The report noted that the code spells “Sunday.” This suggests that the group has plans to cause havoc at the pay-per-view.

If that’s the case, they could get involved in the tag team match between Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy against Rey Mysterio and Dominik.

The stable attacked the latter two superstars on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. A feud between the opposing parties seems possible since the anarchistic group has already set their sights on the father-son duo.

The identities of the Retribution members are currently a mystery, but Dijakovic is believed to be one of them. The superstar has been absent from NXT‘s eponymous television show in recent months as he’s reportedly set to join the main roster.

Most of the faction’s members are supposedly black-and-gold brand stalwarts who have been waiting to debut after being called up. Dijakovic hasn’t been seen since his critically acclaimed feud with Keith Lee, who was promoted to the red brand this week.

Dijakovic also deleted his Twitter history recently, but he has been posting subliminal messages to indicate that he’s involved with the group.

However, WWE reportedly hasn’t decided who the final members will be, and it’s possible Dijakovic’s face won’t be under a mask when it’s time to take them off.

Tommaso Ciampa, Mia Yim, Vanessa Borne, Chelsea Green and Mustafa Ali have also been linked with membership. Some of these performers have reportedly performed as the upstarts during recent television segments as well.

The team is supposedly made up of performers who are craving opportunities or have been underutilized. Dijakovic fits the bill as he’s found championship gold difficult to come by in WWE so far. Having him feature in a hot angle is also a sure-fire way to have him find momentum on the main roster.

Retribution hasn’t featured in any matches yet, so this Sunday’s purported appearance is likely to be another attack or vandalism segment. However, fans will undoubtedly tune in to see who the faction’s next target is.

As documented by Sportskeeda, the stable’s identity is set to be kept top-secret until Survivor Series season. However, some of the performers involved have shown enough glimpses of their appearance to get fans speculating with confidence.