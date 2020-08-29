Jordyn Woods Slays In A Sexy Leather Ensemble

Jordyn Woods took to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 27, to share a three-photo set of herself posing in an all-black leather outfit — much to the delight of her 11.6 million followers.

Jordyn wore an alligator-print top with a silver zipper that ran the length of the garment. The thick straps circled around her shoulders. The top boasted a square neckline that dipped slightly on her chest, showcasing her ample cleavage and buxom bust. As the fabric slid down her abdomen, it narrowed as it reached her waist, showing off some serious skin.

She paired the shirt with pants that rode up high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure and fit physique. The pants boasted a large cargo pocket on one leg.

She wore her dark hair deeply parted. Her tresses cascaded down her shoulders in voluminous curls.

As for her jewelry, Jordyn chose to accessorize with large, silver hoops that nearly reached her chin. Her ears were studded with multiple piercings. Her long nails were lacquered with a nude polish.

The first two photos of the series were shot from the waist up, focusing on Jordyn’s upper half. This made her shirt center stage, and it shined in the light, revealing its animal pattern print. In both of these pictures, she stared directly at the camera. In the first, she opened her mouth, her pearly white teeth showing. In the second, her lips were in a straight line.

The third image showed off Jordyn’s full ensemble. She turned her head to the side, her eyes focused off-camera. She bent one arm at the elbow, her hand raking through her hair.

Jordyn’s millions of followers quickly flocked to the comment section of the post, lauding her latest look and showering her with compliments and praise.

“It’s the way she’s so f*cking out of this world fa me,” replied one fan.

“Jordyn why you so fire?” asked a second follower, adding a flame emoji for emphasis.

“Can I switch places with the zipper or nah,” joked a third social media user.

“This that look,” gushed a fourth person, punctuating their comment with two cat smiley faces with heart eyes.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram slideshow racked up more than 375,000 likes and received close to 2,000 comments.

As The Inquisitr readers and Jordyn Woods fans know, she frequently shares sultry images on her Instagram account. One of her most recent fashionable uploads featured her wearing a little black dress with a plunging neckline that flaunted her cleavage.