Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Her Killer Cleavage In A Revealing Halter Top For Latest Update

Social media star Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou flaunted her curvaceous figure in a steamy photo for her latest Instagram upload. In the snap, she was photographed outdoors in a revealing halter top that accentuated her assets, and a pair of blue jeans.

The 23-year-old, who is well-known for being friends with Kylie Jenner, was shot in a long outdoor corridor that complemented her ensemble and also helped her stand out. She stood in the long narrow neutral-colored walkway, and in the distance a dark jeep was visible. Blue skies with light clouds could be seen to the side along with greenery.

Stassie was shot from the calves up, and she struck a smoldering pose while staring directly into the camera. The internet sensation had her right leg forward and rested a hand on her right thigh. She stuck her left thumb in her jean pocket and had a scintillating look across her gorgeous face.

The model wore her long brunette hair tied back, which helped highlight her fierce features. She sported a tan-colored halter top from the boutique designer, Mata Complex. It had brown stitching around the edges, along with brown cross-ties in the middle. Stassie also wore a pair of loose-fitting light wash jeans, and she accessorized with a bracelet and rings. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her flat stomach, and her cleavage was on display in the cropped top.

For the caption, the influencer mentioned wanting to be back where the photo was taken, and added a brown-heart emoji. She tagged the designer brand in the post before uploading it Friday.

Many of Stassie’s 9.2 million Instagram followers quickly flocked to the snap, and nearly 400,000 showed their approval by hitting the “like” button in just over four hours after it went online. The model had more than 1,000 comments in that short time. Social media star Taylor Giavasis responded with cat heart-eye emoji, and the replies were flooded with those. Several fans said they had trouble coming to terms with how gorgeous Stassie looked.

“STASSIE YOURE SO PRETTY,” one follower wrote while adding a slew of emoji.

“So beautiful I can’t,” an Instagram user responded.

“Wishin you was with me,” another wrote in reference to the caption.

“Stas you’re beautiful,” model Addison Rae commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier this week Stassie flaunted her curves in a cobalt blue bikini. She was photographed on a lounge chair, and gave viewers an eyeful of her hourglass figure while flashing the camera a sultry glare.