‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Opens Up About Overcoming Addiction: ‘I Was Barely Surviving’

Leah Messer had a long journey to sobriety, one that the Teen Mom 2 star said she wasn’t always sure she would survive.

The reality television star has opened up this week about her past addiction to pain pills and the efforts it took for her to get sober again. Speaking to People magazine at the approach of National Recovery Month, Messer explained how it has been a “cathartic experience” for her to open up about the struggles both in her memoir and through thinterviews.

As the report noted, Messer revealed in the memoir released in May that she had a secret abortion eight years ago, saying that her depression and addiction to painkillers led her to thoughts of suicide.

Messer said she was first prescribed medicine to help manage back pain after the birth of daughter Adalynn in 2013. This led to an addiction that Messer said eventually had her buying pills off the street.

“I felt kind of [like a] zombie. I don’t really even remember some of those times. I don’t remember anyone carrying me to bed. I don’t remember falling asleep with my legs crisscrossed,” she told the magazine. “I thought I was making it. I was barely surviving.”

Messer said she hit rock bottom during an incident in which she considered driving her car over a cliff, leading her to enter a drug-treatment program. Though she had the support of Teen Mom 2 producer Larry Musnick, she kept the rehab visit a secret at the time as she was locked in a custody battle with ex Corey Simms.

“Had I been able to be open without being punished, without being ridiculed and the stigma against it, I probably could have gotten help a lot sooner and not been afraid,” she shared.

As The Inquisitr reported, Messer has been open about other traumas in her life, including the abuse she suffered as a child. The reality television star wrote in her memoir, Hope, Grace, & Faith, that she was both physically and sexaully abused as a child. She had told fans that knowing about the trauma of her youth would help them better understand her rocky path in life.

Messer also revealed that her own struggles inspired her to help others who have gone through the same thing. The Teen Mom star said she wants to help provide treatment centers in her native West Virginia. Messer has also said she wants to focus on giving the best life possible for her three children

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.