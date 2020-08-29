Dominic Zamprogna Opens Up About Return To ‘General Hospital’ As Dante Falconeri

Actor Dominic Zamprogna is back on General Hospital as Dante Falconeri and fans are thrilled. Viewers may not know quite what the writers have planned for the character, but the actor hints that there are big things ahead. He opened up about the return in a chat with Soap Opera Digest and shared some fun tidbits.

After months of rumors and speculation among anxious viewers, Dominic appeared in the first new episode that aired after the months-long hiatus that happened due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, he’s sharing a bit more about how it’s come together and progressed.

The actor was the one who initiated his General Hospital departure in 2018. He maintains that it was a necessary life change during that period of his life, but he came to realize in recent months that he missed the soap.

He decided that he was ready to return and he let executive producer Frank Valentini know. He said that leaving had been very difficult, but it felt like the right move at the time for a handful of reasons.

“Frank and I have always kept in touch, and during this quarantine period, it was no different — some texts back and forth were followed by a call and the feelings around the idea of a Dante return were mutual,” Dominic explained.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Everything aligned in recent months and his General Hospital co-stars welcomed him back with open arms. He praised Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) and Lisa LoCicero (Olivia Falconeri Quartermaine), along with Emme Rylan (Lulu Spencer), for making it easy.

“I mean, my fake TV parents are my real-life brother and sister. We’ve been through a lot together… Both were really supportive and behind me coming back,” Dom said.

As for Emme, he noted that they both have busy, chaotic home lives as they each have three children. As a result, they stayed in touch somewhat more sporadically than the fairly steady contact he had with Maurice and Lisa during his time away from General Hospital.

“She says she’s excited but I see she’s moved on rather quickly…” the General Hospital star teased of Emme and her character of Lulu now being involved with teacher Dustin Phillips.

Mark Lawson, who plays Dustin, has been joking around about the likely upcoming battle for Lulu’s affections. Dom said that they have not yet shared any scenes together, but they did run into one another in real life.

“I have met Mark. That’s all I have to say on the matter. Kidding! He introduced himself to me at the kids’ gymnastics [facility] where his kids go as well. He’s a great guy and adds a whole new element to what’s next for Lulu and Dante,” Dom detailed.

“Really, I couldn’t be happier for Desmond and Lulu,” he quipped, clearly using the wrong name for Mark’s character on purpose.

What does the future hold for Dante? During Friday’s episode, it was revealed that the WSB wants him back in Port Charles due to something involving someone close to him.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that Dante’s arrival back in Port Charles will happen at the same time that Lulu and Dustin become rather serious. Will she ultimately reunite with her ex-husband or has too much happened to allow them to reconcile? This should be a fun storyline to follow and viewers cannot wait to see where it’s headed.