WWE News: Huge Tag Team Match Added To ‘Payback’

WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio and Dominik will team up for the first time to take on Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy at this Sunday’s Payback pay-per-view. The news was reported by WWE.com.

The father-son duo has been involved in an intense rivalry with Rollins and Murphy on Monday Night Raw for months. Mysterio has lost his eye as a result, and Dominik had his official debut match against Rollins at SummerSlam last weekend. It was only a matter of time until this bout was booked.

This match was supposed to take place on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. However, it ended in a no-contest after Mysterio and his son were attacked by the mysterious Retribution faction.

Rollins has been victorious over both of his opponents at pay-per-views in recent months. Mysterio and Dominik will be looking to get even, especially if they have plans to progress as a tag team afterward.

As documented by TalkSport, Dominik has been open about his desire to continue teaming with his father. The young superstar revealed that he wants them to go on to win the Tag Team titles with each other. Now that they’re both in-ring competitors, that prospect seems possible.

The match comes after Mysterio committed his long-term future to the company. As The Inquisitr previously documented, the legendary luchador was a free agent until recently. However, he extended his stay after reportedly receiving a pay rise and a commitment from the company to give Dominik an opportunity.

The rising star was subjected to a vicious kendo stick attack by Rollins on a recent episode of the red brand’s weekly show, which resulted in him having a bruised body. This earned him a lot of respect from his peers.

The promotion has only had one week to build Payback, but the card is starting to take shape. Keith Lee will make his main roster debut as a singles star in a showdown with Randy Orton.

United States Champion Apollo Crews will defend his title against Bobby Lashley. Crews has feuded with Lashley’s stable, Hurt Business, for weeks and beaten the other members. Lashley is the only hurdle he’s yet to overcome.

Sasha Banks and Bayley will defend their titles against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, who formed an impromptu alliance to take on the heels.

Roman Reigns, who returned to television last week, will challenge Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a No Holds Barred bout for the Universal Championship.