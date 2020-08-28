Bethenny Frankel, 49, Flaunts Tight Physique In Fruit-Themed Bikini: ‘Sun’s Out, Cherries Out’

Bethenny Frankel is on a boat, and her fans are loving the bikini snap she shared during the outing.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to share the revealing snaps, which showed her sitting on the back of a boat as it left a foamy white wake behind it while traveling through the water. The reality television star and entrepreneur wore pink sunglasses and a large hat — even though it appeared a bit overcast in the photo she shared — and showed off plenty of skin in the photos.

The blue plaid bikini was decorated with cherries, which Frankel noted in the caption of the photo. The two-piece flattered Frankel’s physique as she showed off her washboard abs and well-toned arms.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star shared a second picture that offered a slightly different view than the first, showing her flashing a wide smile as she held onto her hat with both hands to keep it from being blown into the water.

The pictures went over well with Frankel’s 2.2 million Instagram followers, racking up more than 20,000 likes and plenty of comments from fans who were wowed at her age-defying good looks.

“I can only dream of striving to reach this level of grace and perfection,” one person wrote.

“You look so happy B,” another added. “See you can have it all.”

As so often happens with her recent posts, many of the commenters implored her to return to the Real Housewives series. Frankel announced last year that she was leaving the popular franchise, saying during an appearance at Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit that she wanted to work on some new projects and had to go with a gut feeling to leave the reality show.

Fans have still hoped that she might reconsider, leaving many comments imploring her to return.

“Come back to RHONY,” one follower commented.

“We need you back on tv!” another said.

Frankel is making the most of her coronavirus-impacted summer, taking plenty of opportunities to get into revealing swimwear and show off for her followers. Earlier this month, she wore a tie dye-inspired swimsuit as she posed by the poolside, and again took to Instagram to show off. Like the snap posted on Friday, this one attracted a lot of interest, with many comments about her fit figure and more requests for her to come back to The Real Housewives of New York City.