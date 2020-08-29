Lauren Duggar Pens Sweet Love Note For Husband Josiah’s Birthday

Lauren Duggar is celebrating husband Josiah’s birthday with a sweet note that she shared on their joint Instagram account. The star of TLC’s Counting On also shared a few photos as well.

Josiah turned 24 on August 28 and his wife made sure that he got lots of love on his special day. Lauren told him in the Instagram share how thankful she is to be married to him. She called him a great dad to their 9-month-old daughter Bella. It looks like the couple may have taken the baby on a road trip for an outdoor adventure. The set of three slides seems to have been taken at different times since their outfits are not the same, but their happiness appears to be depicted in the snaps.

In the first pic, the family of three posed near a body of water with rock formations and pine trees surrounding them. Josiah carried Bella around his neck. She had a big smile on her face as she sat up high being able to see everything. Lauren stood beside Josiah wearing a blue skirt and a pink sleeveless top. She also had on a pair of white sneakers worn with short blue socks. The birthday boy wore a pair of tan shorts, a light grey t-shirt, and grey sneakers. He also sported a blue baseball cap for the occasion.

The second snap showed Lauren giving her husband a sweet kiss on the cheek as he gazed into the camera with a smile on his face. The mom of one had on a tan wide-brimmed hat. In both photos, Lauren wore her long brunette locks flowing down around her shoulders with a few soft curls added in.

The final one was a snapshot of Josiah’s life as a dad. He had his little girl lying on his lap. Bella was sound sleep and wrapped up in a blanket. He was gazing down at her as she slept.

Lauren mentioned in the comments that Bella seems to have Josiah’s personality. The Duggar son is known for having a sense of humor and pulling plenty of pranks in the past. His wife said that their daughter keeps them laughing as well.

The baby’s birth was highlighted in a recent episode of Counting On. Jim Bob, Michelle, and the rest of the Duggar family weren’t able to go inside the house because it was flu season back in November, so they chose to meet Bella outside looking through the nursery window instead. They were all thrilled to see her for the first time.