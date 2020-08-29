Kim Kardashian Stuns In Nude-Colored Skims In Multi-Photo Instagram Update

One of Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram posts featured the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star scantily clad in nude-colored Skims. She shared the four-photo slideshow with her 186.7 million followers on Thursday, August 27.

The makeup maven and shapewear designer wore a bra and tummy control shorts. The straps of the top circled around her shoulders, while the low-cut neckline amplified her buxom bust and ample cleavage. The bra featured a tiny rose embellishment at the décolletage. Her tanned, toned, and taut midriff was on full display.

Kim sported control-top shorts that clung tightly to her waist and showcased her famous hourglass figure and fit physique. The high-rise bottoms obscured her belly button and accentuated all of her curves.

She paired the ensemble with nude, open-toed stilettos that laced up her calves.

Her dark tresses were parted in the middle. While some layered strands tumbled down her front and reached past her shoulders, the rest of her locks cascaded down her back in lengthy waves that nearly touched her booty.

Kim posed against a neutral backdrop that matched her underwear.

The first snap was the most close-up shot of the reality star in the series. She looked directly at the camera, her arms crossed over her head.

The second picture featured Kim modeling against the cardboard wall, twisting her body. She turned her head away from the lens, the lower of half of her body turned the other way.

Kim lifted her arms at the elbows in the third photo, her palms face-up across her forehead. Her entire outfit could be seen in this shot. Both of her legs were bent at the knee, and she posed in a mid-walk stance.

The fourth and final snapshot showed Kim squarely facing the camera, her arms at her sides.

In the comment section of the post, Kim’s millions of followers were quick to gush over the reality star and her latest Skims attire. While some opted to comment solely with rows of emoji, others left lengthier messages for Kim.

“Yes queen,” declared one social media user, following up their message with a crown emoji and two pink hearts.

“Damn kim,” replied another, adding a smiley face with heart eyes for emphasis.

“Goddess,” shared a third fan, punctuating their comment with three flame emoji.

“Gym Kardashian,” joked a fourth person.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram share racked up close to 2 million likes and received more than 9,000 comments.