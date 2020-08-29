Belle Hassan Flaunts Major Skin In New Instagram Selfie

British reality TV personality and model Belle Hassan took to her Instagram page on Friday, August 29, and treated her 1 million followers to a hot lingerie picture.

In the snap, Belle, who rose to fame after participating in the popular TV show, Love Island, rocked a skimpy, white and purple bra-and-panties set made up of lace fabric. Her bra boasted a low-cut neckline which put her enviable cleavage on full display. It boasted wired cups and scalloped edges.

Belle teamed the bra with matching panties which she pulled up high on her slender hips. The front of the garment scooped low to show off her taut stomach. It also showed off her sexy thighs.

The hottie wore her blond tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulders.

It looked like the shoot took place in a bathroom and Belle sat in front of a mirror. A glass jar sitting atop a marble slab and shower knobs could be seen in the background. She posed by lightly touching her hair and parting her lips. She slightly tilted her head, looked at her phone, and clicked a selfie.

In the caption, Belle informed users that her sexy lingerie was from Lounge Underwear, adding that the brand also sponsored her post.

Within seven hours, the snapshot garnered more than 48,000 likes. Many of Belle’s followers also flocked to the comments section and shared over 180 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sexy sense of style.

“Wow, so beautiful, gorgeous, amazing, and cute. You have stunning eyes and lips!” one of her fans commented.

“You look unreal here girl,” another user wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“You are insanely beautiful. I have been a fan of yours since you appeared on Love Island,” a third admirer remarked.

“Belle, are you just going to drop this bomb selfie onto my timeline like I didn’t just wake up!? So hot, I wasn’t readdyyyyy!!!” wrote a fourth follower.

Other users posted words and phrases like “perfect,” “unbelievable,” and “my ideal woman,” to express their adoration for the hottie.

Aside from her regular fans, several of her fellow models and TV personalities also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Joanna Chimonides, Sonny Turner, Natalia Zoppa, and Nicole Bass.

Belle often impresses her legions of followers with her steamy photographs. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she added a new pic on August 8 in which she rocked a formfitting gray-and-black dress that featured a plunging neckline. She teamed the outfit with stylish strappy heels. The post has racked up more than 40,000 likes.