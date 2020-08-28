Brennah Black Goes Braless Under A Black Blazer In Steamy New Photo Update

Brennah Black put on a racy display for fans in the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram feed. The scorching upload was composed of three images that showed her clad in the same sexy attire.

The first photo in the series captured the model posed in the center of the frame with her body turned to the side. The area behind Brennah was blurred, ensuring that all eyes were glued to her flawless figure. The blond bombshell tucked one arm near her chest and rested the opposite near the side of her head as she appeared to be brushing some hair out of her face. She looked at the camera with a sultry stare and her lips slightly parted.

Brennah opted for a black blazer that she wore open, exposing her bronze collar and midsection. She strategically placed her hand to cover her chest as she was braless underneath the ensemble. The blazer itself was decorated with several gold buttons near her bust and wrists, and that provided the outfit with just the right amount of bling. She rocked a pair of jeans on her lower half and wore the waistband right over her navel while still teasing a glimpse of her trim abs.

The model styled her long locks with a deep side part and added a few loose waves to the end of her mane. Her golden tresses spilled over her shoulder and grazed the front of her chest.

The second photo in the series saw Brennah posing in the same smoking-hot ensemble as she gently cupped her breast with her hand. She directed her attention to the distance once again. The last image in the series featured her with her eyes closed.

Brennah kept her accessories simple and sported a pair of small silver hoop earrings. In the caption, she made sure to tag her team and added a cocktail emoji at the end of her post.

As of this writing, the image has been live on her page for a little over an hour but it hasn’t taken long for fans to take notice. More than 2,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the update, and 160 flocked to the comments section to shower the post with compliments.

“Woman, you are the most magnificent art that can exist, the symmetry of your body radiates perfection because you seem to be carved by the gods themselves, you radiate light and beauty wherever you go. I love you!!” one Instagrammer gushed, with the addition of a few red hearts.

“Stunning beautiful. Such a serenity in your look. Perfect,” another fan added.