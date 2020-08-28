Rebel Wilson Celebrates ‘Year Of Health’ In Instagram Post Showcasing Stunning Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson continued to show off her amazing weight loss in an Instagram photo on August 28, posing in a series of two gorgeous snaps. The 40-year-old has reportedly lost 40 pounds thus far and is moving full steam ahead toward her ultimate goal of 165 pounds, The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Thanks for all the love so far on my ‘Year of Health’ journey,” the Bridesmaids star wrote at the start of her caption, emphasizing her desire to consume sweets and how she ultimately decided against it.

In the first snap of the photo series, Rebel shot a coy look at the camera while sporting a fitted navy blue wrap dress. The flattering frock fit perfectly around her curves, falling just above her knees and aptly accentuating her waist. The three-fourths-length sleeves also complemented her arms as she posed against a black-and-white wall. The star’s sunny blond locks fell in a sexy, yet subtle look, lightly tousled around her face.

In the second photo, Rebel provided an even longer shot of her outfit and physique, revealing a pair of black heels and casually, yet confidently leaning on the side of the wall.

Within hours, the post racked up more than 700,000 likes and 11,000 comments, with an outpour of support from numerous fans. Many people commented with heart and fire emoji to cheer on the actress while others wrote out how motivated they were by her success, often saying how she “inspired” them to take action in their own lives.

“You look amazing Rebel I just started my journey not that long ago but you are a true inspiration,” one user gushed.

“Showing the world how to get healthy, awesome!” another fan exclaimed.

“Looking gorgeous. You always do,” a third admirer commented, sharing a red heart emoji.

“Wow!!! Name changes to Slim Amy,” another person joked, referencing Rebel’s Fat Amy character in Pitch Perfect.

The Australian actress has shared numerous photos on Instagram over the course of 2020 to document her weight loss, peppering her feed with shots of herself in flattering outfits such as this one. She’s also included several photos and videos of various workouts she’s tried in her quest to stay fit, including surfing and boxing.