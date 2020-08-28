Rebel Wilson Celebrates ‘Year Of Health’ In Instagram Post Showcasing Stunning Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson continued to show off her amazing weight loss in an Instagram photo on August 28, posing in a series of two gorgeous snaps. The 40-year-old has reportedly lost 40 pounds thus far and is moving full steam ahead toward her ultimate goal of 165 pounds, The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Thanks for all the love so far on my “Year of Health” journey,” the Bridesmaids star captioned her recent post, emphasizing her desire to “[reach] for the candies last night after dinner” and ultimately deciding against it.

“I thought to myself ‘hmmmm…better not’ and had a bottle of water instead,” she wrote. “8kg’s [17 pounds] to go until I hit my goal – hopefully I can do it by the end of the year x[.]”

In the first snap of the photo series, Rebel shoots a coy look at the camera as she sports a navy blue, fitted wrap dress. The flattering frock fit perfectly around her curves, falling just above her knees and aptly accentuating her waist. The 3/4-length sleeves also complimented her arms, as she posed against a black-and-white wall. The star’s sunny blonde locks fell in a sexy, yet subtle look, lightly tousled around her face.

In the second photo of the series, Rebel provided an even longer shot of her outfit and physique, revealing a pair of black heels and casually yet confidently leaning on the side of the wall.

Within hours, the post racked up more than 700,000 likes and 11,000 comments, with an out pour of support from numerous fans. Many people commented with heart and fire emoji to cheer on the movie star while others wrote out how motivated they were by her success, often saying how she “inspired” to take action in their own lives.

“You look amazing Rebel I just started my journey not that long ago but you are a true inspiration,” one user gushed.

“Showing the world how to get healthy, awesome!” another fan exclaimed.

“Looking gorgeous. You always do,” an additional fan commented, sharing a red heart emoji.

“Wow!!! Name changes to Slim Amy,” another fan joked, referencing Rebel’s “Fat Amy” character in Pitch Perfect.

The Austrailian actress has shared a numerous photos to her Instagram over the course of 2020 to document her journey, peppering her feed with shots of herself in flattering outfits such as this one. She’s also included several photos and videos of various workouts she’s tried to stay fit, including surfing and boxing.