Michelle Obama Slams ‘Systemic Racism’ In Donald Trump’s America

In a statement released on Friday, former first lady Michelle Obama addressed the Kenosha, Wisconsin shootings, and the systemic racism she believes that has surfaced in Donald Trump’s America, Raw Story reported.

“These past few months, I’ve been thinking a lot about what our kids are seeing every day in this country — the lack of empathy, the division stoked in times of crisis, the age-old and systemic racism that’s been so prominent this summer,” she wrote. “Sometimes they see it on the news. Sometimes they see it from the White House Rose Garden.”

Obama, who previously said she struggled with depression in part due to the Trump administration, said she is “exhausted and frustrated” by the “weight” taken on by people of color across America. Nevertheless, she pointed to the protests across the country as a source of hope and expressed confidence that they would “do something.”

“They already are — opening eyes, rattling consciences, and reminding people of all backgrounds that this problem wasn’t solved earlier this summer and it won’t be any time soon unless we all make a change.”

Obama called on Americans to join the “oppressed” in their battle by reaching out to others and using the electoral process to push for police reform across the United States.

Per CNN, the call to action comes after Blake, a black man, was shot in the back by police officers during a domestic call. Reports claim the man is paralyzed from the waist down, and the publication said that local officials have remained tight-lipped about the exact details of the incident. Not long after, 17-year-old Trump supporter Kyle Rittenhouse was charged for killing two protesters after he joined a militia group that was allegedly self-appointed to help local law enforcement in Wisconsin.

Although Obama never mentioned Trump by name in her Friday statement, her comments continue her criticism leveled at the president from the Democratic National Convention last week, Politico reported. Before the DNC, the former first lady revealed that George Floyd’s death and the resulting civil unrest has been exhausting her and dragging her mood into a cycle of highs and lows.

Although Trump and his Republican allies continue to highlight looting and rioting amid the protests across the country, Democrats — including Obama — have focused on the systemic racism they claim has fueled such unrest. But according to columnist George Packer, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s purported complacency amid the violence could put the party on track to lose to Trump in November.