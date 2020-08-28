‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Reacts After Denise Richards Suggests Her Text Messages Are Fake

Brandi Glanville doesn't like being labeled as a liar.

Brandi Glanville is firing back at Denise Richards after learning the actress recently accused her of fabricating text message between the two of them.

After brandi was seen sharing details of her years-long conversation with Denise with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars at the baby shower of cast member Teddi Mellencamp during an episode earlier this month, Denise suggested to the other ladies of the show, including Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley, that Brandi used an app to create a fake stream of messages.

Days after the claims were made, Brandi clapped back at her suggestion on her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.

“Everyone believes me because I’m telling the truth. Denise was saying there’s this app, but anyone knows me knows I can barely use my iPhone,” she said, according to a report shared by Us Weekly magazine on August 28. “And she’s saying she’ll show her texts, you can delete them!”

During the latest episode of the series, Denise was a no-show to Dorit’s finale event. As fans witnessed, she stood up Garcelle before claiming to her producers that she couldn’t make it because of a “family emergency” and later admitting that she lied about having a “family emergency” because she didn’t want to have a confrontation with Brandi.

Speaking of the moments that led up to the party, Brandi said that while she did let Denise know she would be in attendance during Dorit’s event, she still believed Denise would show up.

“I thought she was going to come to the party, I thought she was someone who wanted to confront me. Hopefully one day Denise and I can sit down. … I want to sit down with her,” Brandi explained.

Brandi then said that if she had been in attendance during the reunion taping in July, Denise would have either not shown up at all or left the virtual filming early.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brandi took to her Twitter page after a number of her messages to Denise aired on the series and confirmed that there were more on the way. Then, in what seemed to be a response to the lackluster reveal of her first series of messages, she told her online audience that she was not in charge of what the producers chose to air during that particular episode.

“I gave them two years worth of texts I am not in charge of what they choose to [air]. I know that more texts will be coming out,” she stated.