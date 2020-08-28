Elizabeth Hurley Posts Throwback Bikini Pic With Son, Damian

Even at the age of 55, actress, model and unexpected Instagram sensation Elizabeth Hurley continues to show she can still sport a skimpy bikini to great effect, posting a myriad of revealing pictures on a regular basis. However, with her Friday, August 28 update, the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery star elected to go back in time with a throwback photo of herself posing in a scant bikini while her son, Damian, napped on top of her.

In the accompanying caption, Hurley explained that the black-and-white snapshot had come from a photoshoot with Paris, France-based photographer Sylvie Lancrenon for Elle. According to her, they were in the middle of the shoot when Damian decided to go to sleep in his “safe place.”

The post’s comment thread was filled with words of affirmation and approval for Hurley’s latest offering, albeit from starkly contrasting perspectives. Some fans were delighted by the heartwarming display of a bonding moment between mother and son. Others, however, remained focused on the actress’ tight bikini body.

“To be fair that’d be my safe place too…” wrote one admirer.

“So precious!!” opined another user.

“They grow up too fast,” added a third commenter.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” exclaimed another fan.

In the picture, Hurley was shown laying partially in a stone door or window frame with her head, shoulders and back resting against its side. The rest of her weight was braced by her backside on the floor beneath her, as well as by her elbows and forearms, which also aided in elevating her upper body. Meanwhile, her toned, slender legs extended out beyond the frame and into what appeared to be a stairway.

With her eyes affixed to the camera’s lens, Hurley’s lips had begun to part in the shot, as if she were about to transition into a smile.

All the while, her son slept on top of her with his head resting upon her chest and his legs wrapped around her midsection. As he did so, he clutched a straw hat with his right hand and faced the camera with his eyes shut and his mouth agape while he slumbered.

Hurley’s throwback post proved to be a hit with her fans and followers — that latter of which number 1.7 million on Instagram — getting double-tapped to the tune of almost 14,000 likes in just under an hour’s time. More than 200 replies had been left in the comment thread as well.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Hurley similarly showed off her famously long legs in a post earlier this week that documented her return to work on a new film project.