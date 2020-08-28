Larsa Pippen Stuns In A Floral-Print Crop Top & Matching Skirt

Reality television star Larsa Pippen tantalized her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a stunning snap taken outside in which she rocked an eye-catching ensemble. The photo was taken by photographer Sarah Krick, who Larsa tagged in the picture itself as well as in the caption. She also tagged fashion stylist Oretta Corbelli, as well as the clothing brand Marciano, giving her audience all the details behind the gorgeous snap.

Larsa stood outdoors in a spot surrounded by lush greenery and tall palm trees. A portion of the sky was visible towards the upper half of the frame, and it was a stunning blue shade without a cloud in sight.

Larsa showed off her fit figure in a floral-print crop top with structured details that gave it a bustier vibe. Structured cups added a bit of extra support to her ample assets, and the neckline dipped slightly, showing off a hint of cleavage. The top had thick straps that stretched over her shoulders, leaving her arms exposed, and the fabric extended an inch or two below her breasts, putting her toned stomach on display as well.

The fabric appeared to have a bit of a sheen to it, and featured a pale pink background with deeper pink flowers and greenery on it for a botanical vibe. Larsa paired the crop top with a skirt crafted from the same fabric.

The skirt was a high-waisted style, with a thick waistband around her natural waist that accentuated her hourglass shape. The material clung to her voluptuous hips before the look switched to a looser-fitting style that cascaded down the rest of her legs. It appeared to have some horizontal ruffle detailing, and a slit up the side.

Larsa placed one hand on her waist, and gathered some of her skirt in the other, pulling it so that her toned thigh was on display.

Larsa added a few accessories to finish off the look, including a pair of subtle hoop earrings and several silver bangles. Her long locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls as she gazed at the camera.

Her fans absolutely loved the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 12,400 likes within 19 hours, as well as 208 comments.

“So pretty!!! Love this look!” one fan wrote.

“Stunningly beautiful,” another added, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“You are very, very stylish and beautiful,” a third fan remarked.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa shared a sizzling picture in which she wore a strapless body-con dress with a white jacket layered over of it. Her long locks were pulled back in a sleek bun as she posed on a patio area.