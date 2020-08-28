Melania Trump Is Reportedly Amused At Media Speculation Around Her Life: ‘They Don’t Even Know Me’

In her upcoming book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, author Stephanie Winston Wolkoff shines a light on Melania Trump, whose mysterious nature has led to speculation throughout her time in the White House. According to The New York Times, Wolkoff — a former friend of the first lady — uses her book to touch on Trump’s feelings on the media speculation around her life.

The publication noted that Trump underwent surgery in May 2018 and disappeared from the public eye for almost a month. In the book, Wolkoff allegedly claimed to have spoken with the former model during this period and described her chuckling about the coverage of her whereabouts.

“Face lift? I’m too scared!” the businesswoman allegedly said. “Nervous breakdown? I’m like, seriously? They don’t even know me.”

Per The New York Times, Trump allegedly quoted a friend’s advice on how to deal with the attention.

“You give people nervous breakdown, you don’t have it your own!”

Stephanie Grisham, the former model’s former director of communications and current chief of staff, previously blasted the media for their coverage of Trump. In an op-ed for CNN, Grisham took aim at network contributor Kate Anderson Brower’s claim that the businesswoman is not fit for her position in the White House.

“CNN has a dedicated reporter who covers Mrs. Trump. But the media consistently ignores the first lady’s work on behalf of the people of this country, and children in particular, in favor of more trivial matters.”

Grisham pointed to Trump’s accomplishments during her time in the White House — her work with children, in particular — and claimed that the media focuses instead on trivial issues.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Trump herself has offered similar criticisms of the media apparatus. At the conclusion of her Be Best tour, an awareness campaign focused on issues threatening the well-being of today’s children, the former fashion model echoed her chief of staff’s previously mentioned comments.

“I challenge the press to devote as much time to the lives lost and the potential lives that could be saved by dedicating the same amount of coverage that you do to idle gossip or trivial stories.”

Elsewhere, while speaking on Fox News, Trump said she wished media outlets would focus more on educating the public about the opioid crisis in America.

Despite her efforts, Trump and her public awareness campaign have frequently taken criticism due to her husband’s online persona and tendency to indulge in bullying others using social media.