‘General Hospital’ Recap For Friday: Wiley Returns Home, Carly’s Concerned, & Dante’s Still Struggling

A number of General Hospital fans missed out on a portion of Friday’s episode due to an interruption from ABC. The full show will be available on the network’s website for free, but this was a big show filled with juicy developments and people won’t want to miss out on knowing what went down.

The General Hospital episode began with a brief repeat of the jaw-dropping moments where Carly tried to save Nelle. Jax soon caught up with Carly and made it clear he felt that they had to lie to the authorities to protect her.

She was insistent that she did nothing wrong. However, Jax was concerned that because of who Carly was and the history the two women shared, she could end up in jail.

As SheKnows Soaps detailed, both Sonny and Valerie arrived at the cabin to sort through everything. The detective offered to call Willow to let her know Wiley was safe, and Jax called Michael to let him know Carly was safe. Jax hung up, however, without answering questions about Nelle’s whereabouts.

Soon, Sonny took his son and grandson back home. Nelle’s fake passports were found, and Jax and Carly returned to the cabin. A paramedic took care of Carly’s numerous cuts and scrapes and Valerie started to question her about what happened in the woods.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Elsewhere, Jason confronted Jordan about finding Taggert alive. She explained some of what drove her to cook up this scheme and she admitted that even Curtis wasn’t aware of the truth. Jason noted that he would work with her to take down Cyrus, as that would allow Taggert to return safely to Port Charles.

Curtis and Portia met up at Kelly’s and talked through some of their past. Lulu stopped by the Quartermaine mansion to let Willow know that Brook Lynn was out of surgery, and soon the call from Valerie came through about Wiley being safe.

Sam visited Alexis and admitted she was angry with Jason for leaving General Hospital to search for the missing toddler. Talk turned to Alexis pushing Neil away, and soon he showed up at the door to talk to her.

General Hospital viewers also got to see some interesting moments involving Dante. He was clearly still struggling, but the doctor said he was being pressured to send Dante back home to Port Charles.

Apparently, there was an operative assignment involving someone in Dante’s inner circle that the WSB wanted him to investigate. General Hospital fans suspect that this could turn into something juicy this fall.

He wasn’t receptive to this though. In response, the doctor said that he needed to either put in the work to get better or accept he’d rot in the room where he’s been. In Port Charles, Lulu got a flirty text from Dustin about having some alone time together.

Michael got back to the Quartermaine mansion with the toddler and quietly put him in his room. Willow was asleep on the couch, but she woke and heard Michael talking to Wiley over the baby monitor. She rushed upstairs and gave him a hug, relieved to have him and the little boy home.

General Hospital spoilers tease that there is plenty more to come with these storylines during the week of August 31. The interruption that came on Friday frustrated viewers, but they have plenty to look forward to in the days ahead.