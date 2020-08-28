Stassie Karanikolaou Sizzles In A Lace-Up Crop Top

Stassie Karanikolaou took to her Instagram account on Friday, August 28, to share a photo of herself rocking a risqué crop top that showcased her skin and flaunted her assets — much to the delight of her 9.2 million followers.

Stassie stood at the forefront of a long, concrete hall in the image. The cream-colored backdrop provided a neutral canvas that made her skimpy ensemble pop. Her icy blue eyes were locked on the camera, her lips drawn in a straight line.

The model wore a tan halter with brown piping. The straps circled around the nape of her neck. The garment featured a plunging neckline that barely contained her ample cleavage and voluptuous bust, which nearly burst out of the top. The shirt laced up Stassie’s midriff and tied tightly across her abdomen like a corset. Several brown strings hung down. Her tanned, toned, and taut stomach was on full display.

She wore low-cut mom jeans that dipped low on her waist but rode up on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure and fit physique. The light-wash denim pants fit snugly around her hips but loosened at the legs.

Stassie placed one hand on her thigh, and tucked her thumb into her pocket. She stood up straight and bent one leg at the knee.

As for her jewelry, Stassie opted to accessorize with a bracelet and two rings.

Stassie’s millions of followers flocked to the comment section of the post in droves, eager to shower her with compliments and praise. While some chose to simply comment with rows of emoji, others left lengthier messages for the social media star.

“STASSIE YOURE SO PRETTY,” wrote a fan in all-caps, punctuating their comment with two heart-eye emoji and three pink hearts.

“It’s always a treat to see your pictures,” shared a second social media user.

“That TOP,” exclaimed a third follower.

“What a woman,” gushed a fourth person, following up their message with a drooling emoji.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram update racked up more than 300,000 likes and received over 900 comments.

As The Inquisitr readers and Stassie Karanikolaou fans know, she frequently shares sultry images on her Instagram account, often wearing sexy outfits. One of Stassie’s most recent posts featured her wearing a vintage John Galliano swimsuit that flaunted all of her curves. She posed with her arms raised up behind her head, which lengthened her torso and amplified her bust. The black bikini bottoms were extremely high-cut and showed off her hourglass shape.