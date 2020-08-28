Brandi Glanville Reacts To Fake Twitter Post About Full-Time ‘RHOHB’ Return, Claps Back At Garcelle Beauvais

Brandi Glanville was believed to have claimed that she snatched a diamond after 'RHOBH' Season 10.

Brandi Glanville is making it clear that she never announced on Twitter that she would be returning to The Real Houswives of Beverly Hills cast in a full-time position for the series’ upcoming 13th installment.

While a fabricated post began making the rounds on social media earlier this year, Brandi quickly shut the post down before returning to Twitter with a second message about the phony tweet, and a response to Garcelle Beauvais’ response to her potential comeback.

“I never wrote that Id be back to RHOBH full-time,” Brandi confirmed on August 28. “[Andy Cohen] & myself haven’t talked about that at this point. I’ve spent many years on the show & continue to get called back almost every season. I’m not sure why [Garcelle Beauvais] seems to not like me.”

According to Brandi, she does not have any issues with Garcelle at all and thought she did a great job with her first season of the series after being added in a full-time position last August on the heels of Lisa Vanderpump’s exit.

After coming across the fake Twitter message earlier this week, Garcelle told her own fans and followers that she had heard nothing about Brandi’s potential return before shading her for supposedly lacking credibility.

“You can’t go by that chick,” she wrote in her own tweet, via Us Weekly.

Then, in another diss aimed at her cast mate, Garcelle shared a group photo taken during the filming of the finale episode, which aired on August 26, but made a point to crop Brandi out of the image. Garcelle also confirmed that she did so purposely when a woman confronted her about the issue and asked if the crop was intentional.

In Brandi’s phony tweet, it was said that she had gone hunting for jewelry and “snatched a diamond” for the 11th season of RHOBH.

Garcelle Beauvais attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. Jemal Countess / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brandi first confirmed the note about her supposed return wasn’t real days ago, telling her online audience that there was a fake statement floating around about her role on the show that people believed was sent from her account.

“Please stop with the fake tweets you guys. It’s not funny,” Brandi wrote.

While Brandi typically allows people to share their thoughts and opinions on her messages, she disabled the comments to her post denial and now, when users click the reply button, they learn that they are not able to respond to the message unless they are tagged.