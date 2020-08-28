Jilissa Zoltko Stuns In A White Bikini While Enjoying Some Sunshine: ‘More Days Like This’

Jilissa Zoltko tantalized her 748,000 followers when she posted a sultry update on her Instagram page earlier today. In the new photo, the hot law student slipped into a sexy two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun.

Jilissa rocked a white bikini that showcased her stunning physique. The top boasted padded cups that barely held her bust. As a result, it failed to cover the entirety of her breasts, but that fact did not bother the model as she confidently wore the piece. The deep neckline showed off a generous amount of her decolletage, and the push-up feature of the garment showcased more cleavage.

The bottoms that she wore featured a pretty low-cut waistline that left plenty of skin exposed, particularly her flat tummy. The thin waistband hung over her slim waist, accentuating her curvy hips.

In the first snap, Jilissa was photographed at the beach, dressed in the skimpy swimwear with her tanned skin drenched in sunshine. She posed with her right hip popped to the side while raising her left hand to her face, shielding her eyes from the glare of the sun. The bombshell tilted her head to the side as she looked into the lens with a serious expression.

In the second image, Jilissa posed with her backside facing the camera. She parted her legs and raised her chin toward the sky with closed eyes. The angle displayed a tantalizing view of her perky booty.

Sticking to her signature style, Jilissa left her blond hair down and styled in soft, wavy curls that framed her face. As for her accessories, she decided to wear bangles, a pendant necklace, and a ring. Her nails were painted white, which matched her ensemble.

The influencer wrote a short caption about how she enjoyed sunny days at the beach. She also revealed that her set was from White Fox Swim, tagging the brand in the post.

The new upload gained over 32,800 likes and more than 350 comments. A lot of her avid supporters on social media flocked to the comments section and took the time writing gushing messages on the latest jaw-dropping display. Some others preferred a trail of emoji as an expression of their thoughts.

” I’m drooling at your hotness! I just can’t with you. You make me speechless with every picture,” one of her fans commented.

“Those curves can make any man dizzy! WOW! You are smoking hot. Too bad summer is ending,” gushed another follower, adding several emoji in the comment.

“I have nothing to say. Amazing beauty and body,” added a third social media user.