Joe Biden Could Lose In November Because Of ‘Sheer Complacency’ To Kenosha Violence, Columnist Says

In a Friday column for The Atlantic, George Packer issued a stark warning for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his allies. According to the writer, the violence unfolding in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake could pave the way for Donald Trump’s victory.

Packer outlined many instances where Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, had an opening to make genuine comments on the events of Kenosha and connect with Americans. According to the columnist, the pair have thus far failed to take control of the moment.

“Nothing will harm a campaign like the wishful thinking, fearful hesitation, or sheer complacency that fails to address what voters can plainly see,” he wrote.

“Kenosha gives Biden a chance to help himself and the country. Ordinarily it’s the incumbent president’s job to show up at the scene of a national tragedy and give a unifying speech. But Trump is temperamentally incapable of doing so and, in fact, has a political interest in America’s open wounds and burning cities.

The solution, Packer argued, is for Biden to head to Wisconsin, meet Blake’s family, and offer them his “his support and comfort.” Afterward, the columnist opined that the former vice president should connect with business owners who have been impacted by the riots. Finally, the writer said Biden should speak to the United States from the streets of Kenosha in an unscripted call to action and denouncement of the violence that is tearing the country apart.

Leigh Vogul / Getty Images

As reported by The Hill, Biden said on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports that he would consider going to Wisconsin but claimed it would have to be “done safely.” Nevertheless, the lifelong politician appeared to take a jab at Trump and said that he would visit the city if he were president.

Blake was shot in the back seven times by police officers as he attempted to enter his SUV. Per ABC News, a knife was later found at the scene, but state Attorney General Josh Kaul has refused to specify whether the officers in question were aware of its presence.

Amid the protests that were sparked from the shooting, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who joined a militia in the city, shot and killed two protestors. The incident has continued to fuel tensions that have been escalating in the country in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

Biden condemned the militias that have risen amid the protests and said he was in support of addressing the “real problems” driving the violence and civil unrest. However, he did not go into specific plans for this course of action.