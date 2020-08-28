‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Lola Has Serious Regrets

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, August 28 reveals Lola having second thoughts about her decision to sleep with Theo after she hears Kyle is searching for a house with Summer. Elsewhere, Jack looks toward a bright future while Nick wonders if he’s gotten everything all wrong.

Lola (Sasha Calle) experienced the morning after with Theo (Tyler Johnson). He ordered breakfast, but she really just wanted help finding her bra. Meanwhile, at Society, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) called out Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) about searching for their love nest in Lola’s restaurant. They commented that Lola wasn’t there, and Mariah went to find Lola in the kitchen.

Lola had come to work through the back door, and she ended up admitting that she’d chosen to sleep with Theo. Mariah reassured Lola that it was okay to slow things down even after taking such a step. Later, Mariah went to the dining room, and Kyle and Summer promised to keep their house hunting on the down-low, but the chef overheard. Kyle talked to her about it briefly, and Lola told him she didn’t want an update and that she didn’t care. When Theo came in, he said he was hungry and followed Lola to the kitchen. Once there, she admitted that maybe Theo was her rebound, which hurt him. He tried to talk to her, but Lola asked Theo to stop telling her how she felt, and then he left.

Elsewhere, Kyle suggested that he and Summer get a realtor, but she admitted that she had an even better idea.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

At the Abbott mansion, Jack (Peter Bergman) snuck in, and Traci (Beth Maitland) teased him about his late night. However, Jack insisted he’d fallen asleep at Jabot. Theo was there visiting Dina (Marla Adams), and he updated Jack on his new job with Billy (Jason Thompson). Jack was happy for his nephew, and he appreciated Theo keeping his promise to visit Dina. Later, Jack and Traci talked about the fact that they were alone, and he vowed to stop blaming Dina for his failures and build the kind of life he wanted to live. Overall, Jack still believed that the best part of his life is yet to come.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) promised to blow Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) socks off at The Grand Phoenix, and she did — twice. However, that wasn’t the only thing that she meant. Phyllis also thanked Nick for supporting her with the new Escape Club for women. Even Nick’s mother Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) signed up because clearly, Victor’s (Eric Braeden) wife needed an escape. Nick talked about clashing with Victor over Adam (Mark Grossman), and Phyllis suggested Nick consider cutting out his father again. Phyllis also grudgingly praised Abby (Melissa Ordway) for building a life for herself outside of Victor’s influence.