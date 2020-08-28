Halle Berry, 54, Flaunts Her Lean Physique In ‘Fitness Friday’ Update To Fans

Halle Berry gave her Instagram followers a dose of fitness encouragement on Friday, and she gave them a glimpse of her lean physique as a bit of further motivation.

The 54-year-old actress took to the social media site to share a photo of herself wearing workout gear while taking a jog through what appeared to be an empty lot. The picture, taken from above, showed off Berry’s lean arms and fit figure as she took a stride toward a sidewalk. She wore a blue covering on her head, with her long and wavy hair blowing as she ran through the lot.

In the caption, Berry wished her followers a “Happy #FitnessFriday” and offered some perspective on how to stay fresh and free from burnout in their workout plans. Berry said that she had been working on ways for her fitness routine to invigorate her mind as well as her body, and said that traditional outdoor cardio “has been a godsend.”

Berry said that getting out for a hike, a long run, or even a walk around the block helps her to reset and reconnect to what’s important. Berry said that she sometimes adds music to help, but had another, more simple suggestion.

“I listen to the sounds of my breath / the world around me. It’s harder than ever to stay grounded, and every little bit helps,” she wrote.

While the action shot shared on Friday may not have been as revealing as some of her other images, Berry still found some viral attention for the post. The picture was a big hit with her 6.5 million Instagram followers, racking up close to 10,000 likes in close to an hour and attracting plenty of supportive comments. Many expressed their appreciation at the regular workout posts the actress shares, as well as her words of inspiration.

“Happy Friday, Halle. Enjoy your inspirational posts. Keep putting in that work and have a good weekend,” one person wrote.

Berry’s focus on fitness, especially her hints on how her fans can get a great workout without an expensive gym membership or home equipment, has earned her some attention beyond social media.

People magazine recently highlighted her as one of the celebrities who figured out how to make the most of being stuck at home during the coronavirus crisis. The report noted that Berry had already built up a following for her #FitnessFriday posts, and is the founder of a health and wellness community known as “respin.”