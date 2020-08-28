‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Considers Freezing Embryos After Miscarriage

Scheana Marie suffered a miscarriage earlier this summer.

As Scheana Marie and Brock Davies prepare to celebrate their one-year anniversary, the Vanderpump Rules cast member is thinking ahead to their future family and considering what it will take to conceive children with her boyfriend.

During the August 28 episode of her podcast, Scheananigans, the reality star said that when it comes to planning for kids, she’s considering freezing her embryos but not taking any steps towards doing so quite yet. After all, she and Brock aren’t ready for kids at this point in time and didn’t mean to get pregnant earlier this year.

“I think so. I don’t think that is on the agenda right now, but I think before I were to go through a third round of freezing eggs, we would do embryos,” Scheana explained, according to a report shared by Us Weekly magazine.

“We can definitely have that conversation moving forward. … We’ll just deal with that one when we come up to it,” Brock added.

While Scheana was able to conceive her first baby with boyfriend Brock months ago, she did not intentionally, but after being told that a natural pregnancy would be “close to impossible” for her. As fans of Pump Rules will recall, Scheana confirmed she was having her eggs frozen during the eighth season of the show last year.

Continuing on about their future, Brock said he isn’t “a genie” and didn’t know what the future holds for the two of them.

“I had talked about doing a third round of freezing my eggs and then I said, ‘If I were to do that, I would probably just do embryos… but that’s just not on our agenda right now,” Scheana explained.

“Not yet,” Brock added.

In June, after learning she had miscarried her first child, Scheana told her fans and followers that she learned during a routine doctor visit that her baby no longer had a heartbeat. Understandably, Scheana was devastated by the news of her child’s passing and admitted that she and Brock were “so excited” beforehand.

Scheana Marie attends the premiere of MTV’s ‘The Hills: New Beginnings.’ Amy Sussman / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana opened up about her miscarriage during a past episode of her podcast, telling her audience that the process of having to pass her child was a “complete mindf*ck.”

“I know there’s still something there, but I haven’t passed it yet,” she tragically revealed.

Scheana and Brock confirmed their romance publicly in November of last year and have been together ever since.