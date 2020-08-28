Hillary Clinton Slams Donald Trump For Holding A ‘Law-Breaking Convention’ At RNC

Hillary Clinton took to social media on Friday morning to attack Donald Trump and the Republican National Convention, which concluded its last night on Thursday, Breitbart reported.

“What we saw last night sums up so much of the Trump administration,” she wrote on both Twitter and Instagram. “A law-breaking convention on your dime, on the lawn of your house, to celebrate a president like a king for overseeing the needless deaths of 180,000 Americans — and counting.”

In her Instagram post, Clinton concluded by calling for Americans to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to “save” American democracy.

Other Democrats echoed Clinton’s claim of illegality. Notably, Pod Save America co-host Dan Pfeiffer claimed that the gathering was tantamount to a campaign rally.

“Tonight, Donald Trump is hosting an illegal, taxpayer subsidized campaign rally at the White House and we cannot let him get away with it. Here are my thoughts on how Democrats can make Trump pay a price for his convention crimes,” he tweeted before linking to an article with guidelines on pushing back on Trump’s purported crimes.

“You’ve never seen a convention at the White House before because it’s illegal,” tweeted Democratic author and activist Amanda Litman.

Clinton herself has been the focus of criticism for her alleged crimes, and even came close to prosecution. As reported by The Hill, former-FBI General Counsel James Baker — which the publication called the FBI’s “top lawyer” — believed that Clinton should face criminal charges for her use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state under the Obama administration. However, then-Director James Comey ultimately decided not to pursue charges.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Writing for The Week, Ryan Cooper argued that Trump’s RNC speech was a violation of the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from engaging in some forms of campaign activity. Although Cooper noted the argument against the validity of the Hatch Act, he highlighted that before the Trump administration, previous president’s and their employees always attempted to follow the law. Now, Cooper said, Trump and his allies are “flagrantly disobeying” the law and “scoffing” at their critics.

The claims of RNC illegality come in the wake of many other Democrats slamming Trump and the RNC for the event, which did not adhere to public health guidelines to containing the coronavirus pandemic. As The Inquisitr reported, CNN’s Jake Tapper warned that the gathering could be a super-spread event and pointed to the Harvard Global Health Institute’s claim that it was against the interests of public health.