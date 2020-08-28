WWE News: Update On Charlotte Flair’s Current Status

Ric Flair recently sat down with Wrestling Inc to discuss Charlotte Flair’s recovery process following her surgery from earlier this year. The Hall of Famer revealed that his daughter is on the mend, but she could be out of action for up to a year.

“She’s fine, but this time she knows, and her personal physician and the company doctors have reinforced it, that she can’t hurry the process. Otherwise, we’re going to be right back. With the stuff that she does, the moonsaults and the way she lands and taking knees and everything, she’s got to be a 100%.”

Ric stated that Charlotte is currently sitting out while her rotator cuffs heal. That’s a lengthy process, but he revealed that she’s paying close attention to the product during her recovery period.

The legendary superstar then went on to discuss the strength of the current women’s roster. He praised performers such as Sasha Banks, Bayley, Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose and Asuka. According to Ric, they have received opportunities since Charlotte was forced to be out of action, and they’ve all made the most of it.

Ric revealed that his daughter is looking at the current roster and planning matches with the talented performers who’ve been shining recently. He stated that he wants to see her compete against at least five of them, and believes that the depth will create interesting matchups that will benefit everyone involved.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Charlotte was supposedly set to be pushed as the face of the female’s division after Becky Lynch took time off to have a baby. She feuded with Asuka prior to her injury, and she was expected to win the Japanese superstar’s Raw Women’s Championship.

Charlotte was also wrestling on all three brands prior to her hiatus. According to the 11-time Women’s Champion, she likes to work and being overexposed shouldn’t be a reason for her not to feel motivated to get better.

During the conversation with Wrestling Inc, Flair opened up about his daughter being worried about Eric Bischoff’s appointment as the executive director of Friday Night SmackDown.

Ric and Bischoff had problems with each other when they both worked for WCW. Charlotte feared that Bischoff would still hold a grudge against her father and use it to negatively affect her WWE career.

The former executive director is no longer involved with the company, but his tenure there didn’t derail Charlotte’s progress.