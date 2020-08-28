Claudia Schiffer, 50, Slays In Skinny Jeans & White T-Shirt

Claudia Schiffer took to Instagram to share another photo that showed off her bombshell body. The post was added to her feed this past Friday and served as the perfect treat to kick her 1.4 million fans into the weekend.

The hot update consisted of two new images that promoted a limited edition for her Frame jean collaboration. The first photo in the series captured Claudia posed inside. The 50-year-old appeared in profile and looked over her shoulder with a big smile on her face. She stood on a wood floor and had one foot planted on the ground and tipped her opposite foot on the ground. The surface in front of her was lined with different shades of brown tile, and a large yellow painting was hung on the wall.

Claudia grabbed her right elbow with her opposite hand wore a smile for the camera. The supermodel styled her long, blond locks with a middle part, and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back. She flaunted her fit figure in a simple yet sexy outfit that provided both comfort and fashion. On her upper-half, she sported a tight white t-shirt with capped sleeves that hit high on her biceps and left her slender arms well on display. She wore the top tucked into her pants, which helped to accentuate her trim figure.

The bottom of her outfit was just as sexy, and Claudia rocked a pair of curve-hugging jeans. The denim boasted a dark fabric that had a lighter wash in some areas. and the waistband of the pants featured a light brown patch that was constructed of leather.

The second image in the set showed the back patch of the jeans at an up-close angle. The leather was decorated with a white design that featured a cloud with the model’s name written inside of it. In the caption, she said that the design was inspired by her nickname, “Cloudy.”

The update has been a hit with her fans so far, and it’s amassed more than 16,000 likes and 160-plus comments. Many social media users took to the post to wish her a happy belated birthday while a few more raved over her figure.

“Your beauty is from the heavens, and you are an absolutely gorgeous goddess,” one fan gushed alongside a series of red hearts.

“Beautiful lady, I absolutely love Frame jeans,” a second fan chimed in.

“Happy birthday darling! You keep getting better with age,” another follower complemented with the addition of a few flame and hearts.

“Wow, you are so fine,” a third wrote.