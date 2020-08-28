Bethenny Frankel Is Reportedly ‘Meddling’ Behind The Scenes Amid Rumors Of A ‘RHONY’ Cast Shakeup

Bethenny Frankel reportedly has a say in who stays and who goes.

Bethenny Frankel is reportedly meddling behind the scenes of The Real Housewives of New York City on the heels of Dorinda Medley’s sudden exit.

Days after Dorinda confirmed her exit from the Bravo series with a statement to her fans and followers, insiders claim Bethenny, who announced her own departure in August of last year, is having “private meetings” with Andy Cohen in hopes of letting him know which women should return and which should be booted.

“[Bethenny] left the show but can’t walk away from still meddling behind the scenes. [She] isn’t shy about telling [Andy] who should stay and who should be fired,” sources told OK! magazine on August 28.

As fans may have seen on Instagram last month, Bethenny and Andy met up with one another in a socially distant setting and posed for a photo shared to Andy’s page. In the caption of the image, Andy told his online audience that their RHONY reunion was “short on drama” but had “lots of laughs.”

According to one of the magazine’s sources, it doesn’t make sense that Bethenny allegedly has an impact on Andy’s business decisions. After all, she isn’t the television expert she claims and has a number of entertainment failures under her belt.

“It is amazing how she has managed to make him believe that she’s the expert in TV and casting, when every show she has done without Andy has failed,” the source added. “[Stars on Ice]was a disaster, Martha Stewart’s Apprentice with her tanked. And her own talk show was awful and canceled very fast!”

While the insider went on to say that there was more than one person within the group who was convinced that Bethenny continued to pull strings behind the scenes and potentially got Dorinda fired, they did not reveal which member that was. Instead, they claimed Bethenny was a boss of the series before suggesting she will come crawling back to Andy and RHONY if her next project doesn’t work out.

Bethenny Frankel attends the 71st Emmy Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dorinda shared a heartfelt statement in regard to her departure from the RHONY cast earlier this week on Instagram.

“What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice… But all things must come to an end,” she wrote. “Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment.”