Valentina Ferragni Sizzles In A White Chanel Swimsuit

Valentina Ferragni ended the workweek with a sizzling update. The Italian model shared a new Instagram snapshot on Friday, August 28. In her latest share, she was seen rocking a white, cut-out swimsuit that allowed her to flaunt her killer figure.

In the brand-new photo, the 27-year-old influencer was seen aboard a big yacht in her sexy attire. She casually posed front and center, holding onto the railings, using both of her hands. Valentina angled her right hip to the side and positioned her leg in front of the other, bending her knee. She smiled with her pearly whites shown, as the photographer took the shot.

The stunning views of the ocean and the coastline of Sardinia comprised her background. Valentina looked astonishing in the snap, and a lot of viewers expressed their admiration for the model in the comments section. Most of them told her she looked gorgeous. Countless others praised her beauty and body, while some online supporters opted to drop emoji as they struggled with words.

Valentina wore a one-piece swimsuit with a cut-out along the sides of her midsection, which exposed a glimpse of her flat stomach. The classic Chanel logo in gold hardware was found in the center of the garment. The monokini had a skintight fit that hugged all of her curves, and the color made her sun-kissed complexion pop. The bottom of the piece featured high-cut sides that bared plenty of skin on her hip area.

Valentina wore her long, blond hair down with her usual side part. For the occasion, she styled her locks straight. She accessorized with gold bangles, a choker, a pendant necklace, and a pair of hoop earrings. The hottie also sported sunglasses to combat the bright glare of the sun.

In the caption, Valentina wrote something about her summer trip to Sardinia, also saying farewell to the place. The latest Instagram update was a huge hit with her 3.5 million followers. The image racked up more than 129,000 likes and over 500 comments within the first 24 hours of being live on the photo-sharing app.

“You are so stunning, even more beautiful than your sisters. You are my favorite Ferragni sister. Adventurous and so talented,” one of her fans wrote, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Beautiful smile and your eyes are lovely. Thank you for spending your holidays here. I hope you come back soon, and that you have been well. Safe travels to Milan,” commented another follower.

“You have an amazing style! I love your swimsuit. So classy and it suits you well,” a third admirer added.