Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Toned Physique In Sporty Pink Sweat Set & Black Mask

Jasmine Sanders showed off her enviable figure in a series of new snaps posted to her Instagram on August 28. The influencer shared the photos of her baby pink sweatsuit set with her 3.9 million followers and the post quickly racked up thousands of likes.

The popular model was photographed outdoors in front a multicolored display, in what looked like statues of horses galloping among pink and white roses on a lush, green landing. The photos, taken outside, most likely displayed the exterior of the fashion label Pretty Little Thing’s showroom, a shot of which Jasmine shared yesterday to her Instagram. The model was apparently hosting a “virtual happy hour” with the brand in their all-pink-themed exhibit.

“When clothes and a mask are necessary,” Jasmine captioned the photo set, joking about how the majority of her posts feature little clothing. The swimsuit model also tagged fashion brand Kaio-Kai Accessories in her caption, shouting out the company who designed her mask.

The 29-year-old opted for candid shots in the first two photos, walking outside as she put on the black cloth mask. In the third shot, she looked directly at the camera with a flirty gaze, flashing a playful peace sign.

For her hair, the Sports Illustrated cover star changed things up, swapping her usual loose waves for stylish braids around her head. The pieces were not completely braided through, however, leaving about an inch of hair to flow freely at the ends.

Jasmine’s carnation-colored outfit was a cute take on a traditional sweatsuit, with cut-off shorts and sleeves that aptly displayed her feminine figure. She also wore all-white sneakers and white socks, completing the overall sporty-yet-sweet vibe.

The adorable series was instantly met with appreciation from fans, who enthused about everything from her style to her tresses to her signature glowing skin. Many users commented with fire and red heart emoji, as well as hibiscus flowers to echo the post’s aesthetic. In a matter of hours, the post gained over 9,000 likes and more than 80 comments from admiring fans.

“You look amazing!” one fan gushed.

“I love your hair,” another fan commented, adding numerous red heart emoji.

“The true meaning of golden,” an additional user said, noting Jasmine’s “Golden Barbie” Instagram name.

“OMG you are gorgeous!! Thank you for your love and support!” a person for the Kaio-Kai accessories brand commented, thankful for Jasmine sporting one of their masks.