Kelsea Ballerini Sticks Tongue Out In A Dreamy Tie-Dye Bikini

Kelsea teased that she has something 'fun' in the cards.

Kelsea Ballerini got a bit silly during a seaside getaway. In the fun vacation snapshot that she shared with her Instagram followers on Friday, the country music sensation made a funny face as she flaunted her fantastic form in a bikini with a whimsical vibe.

Kelsea, 26, was photographed taking a stroll on the beach. The “Miss Me More” singer held a white coffee cup in one hand. With her free hand, she reached up to adjust her mirrored sunglasses. Her shades were blue with metallic frames, and they reflected the bright sunlight.

The radiant musician put her flat abs on full show in a two-piece that featured a dreamy tie-dye print. The random, amorphous pattern included shades of aqua, pink, and yellow. Her sporty top was a bralette with a square neckline that teased the tiniest amount of cleavage. Her matching briefs had a scoop front that dipped down well below her navel. The sides sat high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass shape. In response to a fan’s query, she revealed that she got her bikini at Target.

Kelsea walked on her toes to elongate her toned legs. The high cut of her bottoms also made her limbs look longer. She completed her cute summer look with a light blue, long-sleeved shirt that was crafted out of denim or chambray fabric. She left the front completely unbuttoned, and she wore the sleeves’ cuffs rolled up. The garment was also pulled down off her shoulders to provide a better view of her bathing suit.

Kelsea wore her blond hair down and brushed back away from her face. The “Peter Pan” singer looked confident and carefree as she soaked up some sun, and she also showed fans her goofy side by sticking her tongue out at the camera.

Kelsea strolled on a long stretch of bright white sand. Her photo also included a view of the sapphire ocean and a blue sky streaked with white clouds. In the distance, buildings topped a verdant cliff overlooking the beach.

In her caption, Kelsea teased that the real “fun” is about to begin, but she’s currently enjoying “a little reset.” Her Instagram followers loved getting a glimpse inside her sun-soaked vacay, and they flocked to the comments section to gush over her photo.

“You look absolutely beautiful,” read one remark.

“Damn girl you look good,” added another admirer.

One of Kelsea’s followers also asked her for a few hints about the “fun” to come, and she delivered. Her reply was a string of emoji: a wine glass, film projector, Virgo zodiac sign, ballet shoes, and banjo. Another fan tried to interpret the symbols.

“She’s a Virgo so I’m going to guess Hole in the Bottle music video release on her Bday September 12th,” the commenter wrote.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsea recently shared a photo of herself at a drive-in theater. The snap had at least one fan suggesting that she should do a drive-in concert.