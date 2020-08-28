Jessica Simpson Reveals She Will Never Get Botox Because She Likes Her ‘Expressions’

The singer has been doing red light therapy since turning 40.

Jessica Simpson said she has no plans to ever get Botox.

The singer and fashion designer, who turned 40 last month, opened up about her beauty routine in a new interview with In Style. During the chat, Jessica revealed that she recently started doing red light therapy (RTL) for her skin as an alternative to the cosmetic procedure that so many women in Hollywood opt for as a way to look younger.

“I got really into red light therapy,” Jessica said of her newfound routine.

“I went down a rabbit hole on this amazing facialist and I was like, ‘Okay, I need something to tighten my skin, I just turned 40. I don’t want to get Botox, I like my expressions. That’s what makes me who I am.’ I mean, I understand Botox, but if I can just put a red light on my face, that’s amazing and it’s not something I have to pay for every time.”

Fans know that Jessica is known for her silly, animated expressions and isn’t afraid to ham it up for the camera.

In the interview, Jessica reiterated that while Botox is not for her, she is not endorsing any type of procedure, but explained she really does believe in RTL. She added that when she is laying there with the light on her face, it puts her into a “meditative state of mind.”

“I can just play music or a podcast or just get centered, but also know that I’m Benjamin Buttoning myself,” she said.

Jessica, who recently partnered with Eucrisa after revealing he has struggled with eczema for decades, added that she doesn’t talk about things she doesn’t believe in and feels it’s important to share from her own personal experiences.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

In an interview with The Jess Cagle Show earlier this month, Jessica admitted that she started “freaking out” over the fact that she was turning 40, so she started doing the new therapy.

Last year, Glamour noted that RTL, while controversial, is becoming the new big thing. The procedure works by delivering concentrated wavelengths of natural light into the skin where it’s absorbed by the cells and stimulates the production of collagen, elastin, and fibroblasts.

Jessica has long been accused of having plastic surgery and getting lip injections, so her new revelation is an interesting one. In her 2020 memoir, titled Open Book, the mom of three revealed for the first time that she had tummy tuck procedures after her first two pregnancies.