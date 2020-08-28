‘General Hospital’ Friday Episode Interruption Riles Up Frustrated Fans

General Hospital viewers were quite anxious to watch the episode slated to air on Friday, August 28, and things started off on an intense note. Nelle Benson had fallen off the cliff, despite Carly Corinthos trying to save her, and all signs pointed toward the next moments being can’t-miss television. Unfortunately, many fans across the country found that ABC then interrupted the broadcast, and this lasted until nearly the end of the usual time slot.

After just a few scenes of the August 28 show aired, the network shifted to coverage of the “March on Washington.” That ran until almost the end of the General Hospital time slot for much of the country, and neither executive producer Frank Valentini or the show’s Twitter page seemed to provide any updates during the interruption.

“Unfortunately @ABC interrupted #GH halfway through the broadcast so most of us will miss today’s episode,” one frustrated person noted on Twitter.

“Why does @ABCNetwork always interrupt #GH? The protest coverage couldn’t have waited? Guess I’ll head over to @nbc since their regularly schedule programming hasn’t been interrupted,” another person tweeted.

Viewers did get to watch as Carly explained to Jasper Jacks what happened with Nelle. He immediately worried that the authorities would not believe that Nelle’s fall would be an accident. Instead, he speculated, Carly might end up in legal trouble because nobody would believe she hadn’t done this on purpose.

General Hospital spoilers had teased that some kind of secret would emerge from this incident. Apparently, this secret will cause issues for a while.

Some viewers thought perhaps the half-heart necklace would be at the center of this secret, but now it looks as if it may be far more simple. It could be that Carly and Jax simply pretend to not have any idea what happened to Nelle, rather than reveal what happened in those final moments.

Given that ABC did air the last few scenes of Friday’s General Hospital, it sounds as if Monday’s airing will be a new one. That may well leave those who missed the middle segments to get caught up on their own.

Luckily, it apparently won’t be too tough to do that. General Hospital noted on Twitter that people will be able to see the full episode online later in the day and they won’t need a login for it.

“@ABCNetwork we do NOT want to see this – we want to watch our show that was NO ON FOR over 2 months! Please stop doing this to your FAITHFUL fans,” tweeted someone else.

“So now the special report is over, who the heck wants to see the last five minutes of #GH when we missed most of the second half, no thank you,” one viewer said.

Spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that there’s much more with this Nelle situation coming on Monday’s General Hospital and fans can’t wait to see what’s next.