WWE Rumors: Update On Sonya Deville’s Future With Company Following Real-Life Stalker Incident

Sonya Deville has taken a break from the company to focus on her personal life. She lost a Loser Leaves WWE match to Mandy Rose at last weekend’s SummerSlam following months of feuding. The bout was booked to write her off of television. However, some fans and pundits have been wondering if she could also be leaving the company, but that’s not the case at all.

Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WrestlingNews.co has reported that Deville will return to the promotion at some point. The superstar was reportedly set to take time off to pursue an acting role, but her recent personal circumstances reportedly hurried up the process.

As documented by Ringside News, the Friday Night SmackDown superstar was the target of a stalker. The man entered her house with the intent to kidnap her, but she managed to escape before he could harm her.

As the Ringside News report highlighted, Deville has received death threats since the incident became public knowledge. It is believed that she wants to take some time away from the public eye until the matter is resolved.

Deville’s profile has been moved to the alumni page of the company’s website, so it’s clear that officials are trying to present her as released.

The original SummerSlam match was supposed to have a Hair vs. Hair stipulation, with Deville reportedly set to lose. The WrestlingNews.co article noted that she was supposed to receive a haircut as it was necessary for the acting role she’s pursuing.

WWE changed the stipulation per the advice of Deville’s lawyer. He didn’t think it was a good idea for the superstar to appear at a court trial with a shaved head. She recently appeared before a judge to get a restraining order against her stalker.

Deville has also hinted at a gimmick change upon her eventual return. In a post-match interview at SummerSlam, she suggested that she might change her name.

The Friday Night SmackDown star has an MMA-inspired gimmick due to her history in the octagon. However, her rise in popularity could result in some alterations being made to her character, especially if she makes a name for herself in Hollywood.

Deville has had a breakout year in 2020. Her feud with Rose has been one of the most prominent angles on WWE television since WrestleMania season. Deville turned on her former tag team partner by trying to sabotage her relationship with Otis, which was one of the most popular storylines in the company.