Anna Katharina Flaunts Perfect Figure In Wet Tie-Dye Bikini

When it comes to rocking a bikini, not many can do it quite like model Anna Katharina. She seems to have the perfect proportions to make any swimsuit look good, and on Friday, she proved it when she shared a snap on Instagram that saw her flaunting her fabulous figure in a tie-dye two-piece swimsuit.

Anna’s bathing suit included shades of pink, yellow and blue on white fabric. The top had narrow cups that put a good deal of her perky breasts on display. The bottoms were a revealing bikini style with strings that tied into loopy bows.

The post consisted of three pictures that caught Anna striking sultry poses. She was outside near a pool with green foliage in the background. Anna’s skin was wet, adding a dose of sex appeal to the snapshots.

In the first image, Anna posed seductively with her hands in her hair and her head tilted to one side. Her eyes were closed, and she wore a smile on her face. She stood with one leg in front of the other, showing off her curvy hips. The pose also put her chiseled abs and voluptuous chest on display.

The second snap captured more of Anna’s body. The lens caught her wringing her wet hair with her hands while she looked of to the side. The shot showcased her toned legs. A stream of water arm dripped off of her elbow while droplets of water glistened on her sun-kissed skin.

Anna gave the camera a sultry look in the last photo, which was cropped just below her hips. Taken from a side view, the pic emphasized her flat abs, the sexy curve of her booty and her ample chest. She held her hands near the strings on her bathing suit bottoms. Her wet hair fell in loose waves over one shoulder.

The blond beauty left a humorous remark in the caption.

Unsurprisingly, dozens of Anna’s fans flocked to the comments section to rave over how hot she looked.

“Love these photos! Most definitely captivating,” one admirer wrote.

“You really are incredibly stunning!!” gushed a second Instagram user.

“drop dead gorgeous. beauty is so natural,” a third follower commented.

“What a sexy body,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Anna has kept her online audience enthralled with a variety of titillating pics over the summer. While most of them show her modeling swimwear, she also likes to show off her keen sense of style. Earlier in the month, she uploaded a post that featured her looking sensational in a vintage-style polka-dot dress.