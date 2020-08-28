‘Pump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Surface In Los Angeles After Extended Stay In Kentucky

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are back in Los Angeles after spending weeks in Kentucky.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright recently returned to their home in Los Angeles after spending several weeks in Kentucky, where Brittany’s mom is currently recovering after a bladder surgery gone wrong.

Earlier this month, as Sherri Cartwright left the intensive care unit of her local hospital and headed home to her family, the Vanderpump Rules cast members traveled went with their dogs, where they were photographed during a frozen yogurt date earlier this week.

In photos shared by the Daily Mail on Thursday, August 27, Jax and Brittany are seen walking outside of a restaurant in matching red and white Nike shoes as they enjoy their ice-cold treats. Along with his sneakers, Jax was wearing a pair of ripped jeans and a black and red T-shirt from the Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club that represented his home team in Detroit.

As for Brittany, she was wearing a baggy gray T-shirt with a pair of jean shorts and a red plaid shirt wrapped around her waist. During the outlet, Brittany let her long brunette hair flow in the wind as she carried a fancy blue and brown purse made by Louis Vuitton on her shoulder.

While Jax and Brittany did have masks on their faces during their outing, they pulled them down to their chins as they ate their ice creams and walked down the street with one another.

According to Daily Mail, Jax and Brittany’s outing comes on the heels of calls for his firing from Pump Rules. As fans may recall, a number of people spoke out against Jax after he allegedly refused to film with transgender cast member Billie Lee, who hasn’t been featured on the series since Season 7.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend Wrangler’s ‘A Ride Through the Ages’ launch. Erik Voake / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute will not be returning for the potential ninth season of Pump Rules but when it comes to the new episodes, a source recently revealed that Jax is planning to film scenes with his cast mates.

“Jax definitely plans to return to [the show] once filming starts back up again,” an insider told Us Weekly in July.

Around the same time, after prompting rumors of a potential exit from the series by announcing she was moving to San Diego to be closer to her boyfriend, Brock Davies, Scheana Shay confirmed on Twitter that she was not leaving her full-time position on the show.

“Y’all just bc I’m moving now, does NOT mean I’m quitting the show. I love my job!!” Scheana tweeted. “We aren’t filming right now. SUR/LA is closed. I’m wasting so much $ on rent… It just makes sense.”