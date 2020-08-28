Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Shows Off Her Curvy Booty In Skintight Leggings For Latest Workout Post

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony put her athletic figure on full display in a series of videos for her latest Instagram update. In the clips, she sported a sports bra and skintight leggings while performing exercises that flaunted her curves.

The 22-year-old has gained a large online following thanks to her training tips, and in this post she worked on her lower body. She was filmed using different machines as she completed the intense routine. O’Mahony had her long dark hair in a large braid, and she rocked a revealing sportswear ensemble. Her top was a light gray sports bra that had a low-cut neckline and an exposed back with criss-cross straps. She also sported tight light teal-colored leggings that wrapped around her legs.

In the first vid, O’Mahony was recorded from behind while she performed reverse leg extensions. Her chiseled back was visible as she slowly performed the extensions. This angle also gave fans a view of her curvaceous backside which was outlined in the skintight pants.

The popular YouTuber enlisted help from her bodybuilder boyfriend for the second exercise. O’Mahony did hack squats with four plates on either side. Her boyfriend watched carefully from the side and helped with her form as she extended her legs.

O’Mahony switched to a free weight barbell for the third portion of her routine as she did lunge squats. Once again, the social media influencer was filmed from behind as she lowered the weight by bending her knees down. In the last clip, O’Mahony did a seated thigh adductor exercise. She was shot from the front, and viewers were treated to a glimpse of her ample assets in the tight-fitting top.

For the caption, the model tagged her beau and mentioned how important finding a good gym buddy is. She added several hashtags including “#legday” and “#training” before uploading the footage on Friday afternoon.

Many of O’Mahony’s 676,000 Instagram followers flocked to the vids, and nearly 13,000 showed their approval by tapping the “like” button in just over two hours after they went online. She had over 100 comments in that short time, as her replies were littered with heart emoji.

“You inspire me so much,” one follower wrote.

“Love the motivation from your spotter!!!” another added.

“So inspiring!! thanks for the daily motivation,” a thankful fan replied.

“Leg day hits different when you can go to a gym,” an Instagram user wrote with a cry-laughing emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week O’Mahony showcased her gains by flaunting serious cleavage in a white bra at home.