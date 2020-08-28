Lorena Rae Sizzles In A Zebra-Print Bikini While Posing On A Boat With Kamila Hansen

Lorena Rae is currently in Capri, Italy with her pal Kamila Hansen, where the ladies enjoyed a beautiful day out on a boat. The Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram page on Friday to share a steamy snap from the outing, much to the delight of her adoring fans.

In the shot, Lorena and Kamila were seen posing on their needs at the edge of the large, white vessel. They had their bodies angled toward each other, though appeared to be gazing off into different directions as the moment was captured. Behind them was a view of the famous Faraglioni rock structure rising out of the sea, providing a bit of shade over the pals as they struck their poses.

As per usual, Lorena was dressed to impress for her day out on the water. She slipped into a skimpy zebra-print bikini that popped against her bronzed skin, much of which was exposed due to the swimwear’s revealing design. The two-piece included a halter-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also featured tiny triangle cups and a plunging neckline that displayed an ample amount of cleavage.

The German hottie’s matching bottoms boasted a skimpy style as well. It showed off the model’s lean legs and sculpted thighs thanks to its daringly high-cut design. The number also featured a thin, stringy waistband that was tied on either side of her hips in dainty bows, accentuating Lorena’s trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

Kamila slipped into a similar style bikini, though hers was in a bright lilac hue. She also sported a pair of aviator sunglasses, a large watch, and a trendy necklace stack to give her ensemble a bit of bling.

Fans seemed thrilled at the sight of the bikini-clad models, and have awarded the upload more 64,000 likes within just five hours of it going live to Lorena’s feed. The post has also amassed 200 comments, many with compliments for the catwalk queens.

“Omg two beauties,” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous girls,” praised another fan.

“Bodies are goals,” a third follower remarked.

“Perfection,” added a fourth admirer.

Lorena has been getting plenty of bikini time this summer. In July, the beauty traveled to Ibiza, Spain, where she spent a day by the water in a mismatched two-piece that consisted of a white top and black bottoms. That look proved to be another major hit, racking up over 103,000 likes and 465 comments to date.