Andreane Chamberland Goes Full Bombshell In A Black Bikini & Unbuttoned Shorts By The Pool

Canadian hottie Andreane Chamberland went full bombshell in her latest Instagram pic on Thursday. The stunning model flashed her curves as she served up a steamy look for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Andreane looked hotter than ever as she sported a black bikini. The top showcased her toned arms and featured a low cut that exposed her abundant cleavage.

She opted for matching bikini bottoms as well. The garment included metal embellishments and rested high on her curvy hips as they wrapped snugly around her petite waist. She added a pair of black unbuttoned Daisy Dukes over top, which flaunted her long, lean legs.

She accessorized her style with a dainty chain and large pendant around her neck, as well as a watch and multiple bracelets on both of her wrists. She added rings on all of her fingers, as well as silver ankle bracelets.

Andreane posed with her back arched slightly and her weight shifted to the side as she sat by the pool. She had one leg pulled into her body as she rested both of her hands on her knees. She tilted her head and gave a flirty smile into the camera. In the background, tons of green foliage could be seen.

She had her long, blond hair parted down the middle. The platinum locks were styled in straight strands that engulfed her shoulders.

Andreane’s 538,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The photo garnered more than 10,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was published to her feed. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 260 messages during that time.

“Great photo! As always you look absolutely amazing! Gorgeous!” one follower wrote.

“You make perfection look bad. So beautiful,” another gushed.

“You look awesome and so happy in this pic. More natural and glowing,” a third social media user remarked.

“Wow darlin you are just stunning,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about flaunting her insane curves while wearing racy outfits. She’s often photographed sporting skimpy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and plunging tops for her online uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a barely there white crop top and a pair of red bikini bottoms while soaking up some sun on a boat. That post was also popular among her admirers. It’s racked up more than 11,000 likes and over 400 comments to date.