Dua Lipa Flaunts Cleavage And Curves In Skimpy Teal Bikini

British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa sent hundreds of thousands of fans into a frenzy on social media after she shared some snapshots of herself in a bikini on Friday, August 28. The beauty took to Instagram to post the new content for her 51.4 million followers, and it caught the attention of plenty of users just seconds after going live

The songstress, who most recently dropped the chart-topping album, Future Nostalgia, was photographed both indoors and outdoors for the slideshow, which consisted of seven images.

The photos, which were taken with a disposable camera, displayed her with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid as they hung out together and with friends. Other snapshots showed her and Anwar’s shared puppy, Dexter.

Dua took center stage in the first snapshot, as she photographed herself in the mirror. Anwar’s back was also visible in the snapshot. Her short raven locks were styled into a messy bun that sat atop her head.

It was her curvy figure that easily dominated the image, however, as she displayed her physique in a revealing bathing suit, and hid her face behind the camera.

She opted for a teal bikini top that featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The swimwear garment tightly hugged her assets, and its tiny triangular cups exposed a great deal of cleavage, and just a hint of underboob.

She teamed the swimsuit top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms that also showcased her figure. The briefs, which were designed with a skimpy, high-rise cut, especially flaunted her curvy hips and pert backside. Meanwhile, the bottoms’ high-waisted side-straps drew eyes to her toned midriff.

In one of the other images in the series, the model sported a brown bathing suit that also showcased her famous figure.

In the caption, the beauty simply shared numerous butterfly emoji.

The slideshow was met with a large amount of support from her fans, garnering more than 900,000 likes since going live less than an hour ago. Additionally, more than 2,300 users also took to the comments section to compliment Due on her figure, good looks, and bathing suits.

“You look amazing, lots of love from Spain,” one Instagram user commented.

“Your content is fire,” a second fan added, following their words with a number of fire emoji.

“Wow you are so sexy,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Perfect body,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Dua is no stranger to posting breathtaking snapshots of herself on social media. On August 27, she wowed fans once again after she rocked tiny denim shorts and a green jacket, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post received more than 2.3 millions likes.