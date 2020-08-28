Nicole Poturalski, Brad Pitt’s Rumored Girlfriend, Is Reportedly In An ‘Open Marriage’

Nicole Poturalski, the rumored girlfriend of actor Brad Pitt, is reportedly in an “open marriage.”

The Daily Mail reported that the 27-year-old model rumored to be Pitt’s new love interest is actually married to another man, and first crossed paths with Pitt thanks to her husband. The report claimed that Pitt first met Poturalski at her husband’s exclusive restaurant in Berlin last year, but his relationship with her husband goes back much further. The newspaper noted that Pitt became acquainted with the restaurant’s owner, 68-year-old Roland Mary, back in 2009 when he was filming Inglorious Basterds and went to the exclusive eatery.

It was Pitt’s work on a different Quentin Tarantino movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, that led him to meet Poturalski for the first time. The newspaper added that he returned to the restaurant with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie last year. A source claimed that the two connected during this visit.

“Brad was introduced to Roland’s wife Nicole [Poturalski] and she passed him her number,” an unnamed insider told the outlet. “Nicole travels a lot for her work as a fashion model and he connected with Brad Pitt while she was in LA for work.”

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

While they have not yet gone public, a source told Page Six that the two are indeed dating, and may have been together for some time. The outlet reported that Poturalski has been making veiled references on social media to her “love” and “better half,” though did not specify whether she was referring to the actor or her husband.

As The Inquisitr pointed out, the rumored new couple was spotted arriving at Le Castellet airport in France on Wednesday. The report noted that the actor flew in from Los Angeles and Poturalski traveled from Berlin before they met in Paris and traveled together to the south of France, where it is believed Pitt is staying in his $67 million estate.

Yahoo Entertainment reported that the two appear to share some common interests, including their political activism. Poturalski’s social media presence shows advocacy for the Black Lives Matter movement and calls to address gun violence.

The Daily Mail added that Poturalski and Roland remain married and have a 7-year-old son together, but the new romance with Pitt does not appear to be a roadblock. A source told the British newspaper that the restaurant owner is “philosophical” about his wife’s new romance with Pitt, and that the two are in an “open marriage.”