Lydia Farley Rocks Ripped Shorts & Bikini Top With Face Mask

Model Lydia Farley has a smoking-hot body, and she put it on display in her latest social media share. On Friday, the beauty took to Instagram to show off her fit physique in a pair of ripped shorts and a skimpy bikini top.

Lydia’s shorts were denim, and they were also ripped on the fronts of the legs. They had a mid-rise style, giving her the chance to show off her toned abs. Her swimsuit top was a bright red color that flattered her skin tone. It featured classic-style triangle cups with strings that tied around her neck. She completed her outfit with a black mask that featured a red “X” on the front.

The popular influencer wore her brunette locks with a deep side part and down over her shoulders. She wore a key pendant necklace, which hung down between her breasts, calling attention to her cleavage. Her other accessories included a sparkly ring and an equally blingy belly piercing. She also sported a dark polish on her nails.

Lydia stood outside near a cement column. Behind her was a building with round cement and brass decorations on the wall. A metal grate was on a portion of the walkway behind her.

The photo was cropped above Lydia’s knees, and it captured her standing with her legs slightly spread. One of her arms was crossed in front of her body while her other hand rested on the column beside her. She gazed at the camera with her piercing blue eyes. The pose showed off her shapely shoulders, arms and thighs. Her skin looked smooth and flawless in the outside light.

She kept the caption simple, tagging the maker of the flirty outfit.

Her fans seemed to approve of her look, as many took to the comments section to give the post some love.

“even with half your face covered you are still ridiculously beautiful!” gushed one follower.

“So cute, even with a mask,” a second Instagram user echoed.

“Your key to the heart, very pretty woman woow,” quipped a third admirer.

“Love the mask and looking great,” wrote a fourth fan.

Lydia, who is based in Spain, seems to enjoy flaunting her curves in a variety of skin-baring outfits — and her followers appear to take pleasure in seeing her show off her body.

Earlier this month, she shared a snap that featured her looking incredible in a silvery-grey bikini while she soaked up some sun on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca.