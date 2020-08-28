Corrie Yee Gushes Over Her ‘Amazing Tan’ While Wearing A Tight Nude Dress

Brunette bombshell Corrie Yee returned to her Instagram account on Friday afternoon to share yet another racy snap with her adoring fans. The model flashed her fit figure while gushing over her “amazing tan” in the caption of the post.

In the racy pic, Corrie went scantily clad in a skintight nude silk dress. The garment featured thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also included a low cut neckline that exposed her ample cleavage.

The gown hugged her tiny waist and curvy hips perfectly while it flaunted her long, lean legs in the process. She accessorized the style with a small pair of earrings and a dainty chain and pendant around her neck. She also had a black handbag slung over her shoulder and some nude heels on her feet.

Corrie posed with her hip pushed out and one foot in front of the other. She had one hand on her purse as the other rested near her chest. She arched her back and turned her head away from the camera as she wore a big smile on her face.

In the background of the shot, a sunlit sky and tons of green foliage could be seen. She geotagged her location as Beverly Hills, California.

She wore her dark hair in a deep side part. The long locks were styled in voluminous waves that fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulder.

Corrie’s more than 1 million followers immediately began to respond to the snap, clicking the like button over 3,100 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave more than 100 remarks on the pic during that time.

“Sooo chic and sooo elegant,” one follower gushed.

“I love it when women wear these silky shiny dresses!!! Beautiful,” declared another.

“Hot and sexy you are baby,” a third comment read.

“Absolutely gorgeous as always,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online uploads. She’s often photographed wearing teeny bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and plunging tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a hot pink Barbie-themed thong bodysuit that left very little to the imagination. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s reeled in more than 15,000 likes and over 330 comments.