Gabby Epstein Shows Off Amazing Figure In Skimpy Lingerie

Australian model Gabby Epstein sent plenty of pulses racing on social media after she shared a sexy new snapshot of herself on Friday, August 28. The bombshell took to Instagram to post the new content for her 2.3 million followers, and it quickly grew in popularity.

The 26-year-old blogger and fashion model stunned as she photographed herself with a cellphone, while seemingly inside her living room. Gabby stood directly in front of the camera, posing from her front as she stared directly into her phone’s screen. She further emitted a sexy vibe as she sported a pout and propped her hips out.

Her long blond hair, which featured dark roots and highlights, was parted in the middle and looked to be pinned back. It was her famous and fit figure that captivated users most, though, as she flaunted her killer curves with some revealing lingerie.

Gabby sported a gray-and-white bra that featured a black floral print and looked to be made out of a lace material. The intimate garment concealed little of her figure as its tiny cups highlighted her assets and exposed a great deal of cleavage.

She teamed the top with a matching pair of panties that also did not provide much coverage. They were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut that especially showcased her curvy hips and pert derrière. The number’s high-waisted design also called attention to her slim and chiseled midriff.

In the post’s caption, the model revealed that her lingerie was designed by Lounge Intimates. She also indicated that the snapshot was taken during the morning time.

The smoking-hot image was instantly met with a large amount of enthusiasm and support from her fans, accumulating more than 9,000 likes just 20 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 100 social media users took to the comments section to overload her with compliments on her figure, her good looks, and her lingerie.

“You are body goals,” one user wrote.

“That is a beautiful set, Gabby…for a gorgeous girl,” a second fan added.

“The most fire outfit all time,” a third individual proclaimed, following their compliments with a string of fire emoji.

“I love the lingerie, have a great weekend,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Gabby has taken to social media to post more than one sizzling snapshot of herself, especially this past month. On August 23, she wowed fans once again after she rocked a skintight dress that again showed off her statuesque form, as reported by The Inquisitr. That upload received more than 44,000 likes.