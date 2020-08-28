Melania Trump Wore A Green Dress To The RNC & Twitter Turned It into A Meme

First Lady Melania Trump wore a floor-length, lime green Valentino gown to the final evening of the Republican National Convention, which was held outside at the White House. Twitter users gleefully turned the expanse into a greenscreen meme, photoshopping many different scenes onto her dress.

Author Staci D. Kramer shared a clip from Stephen Colbert that featured the first lady walking into the event next to President Donald Trump, and users turned the outfit into a veritable billboard. At one point, it had an arrow and the silly t-shirt phrase “I’m with stupid” on it. Somebody also put the “I really don’t care, do you” from the coat Melania had on at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland in June 2018.

A large smiling shot of Vice President Joe Biden popped up for a few seconds. Then came, Stormy Daniels, who wrote a book called Full Disclosure about her affair with President Trump, who appeared on the expanse. A depiction of the novel coronavirus came next set on a background of red, and then, the whole thing turned black and read Black Lives Matter.

The Daily Show also released its version of the meme in a tweet. That one featured footage of the president alongside Jeffrey Epstein. The Lee Greenwood song, God Bless The USA, played as they walked together.

Some Twitter users wondered if the choice in outfits for Melania was an accident or not considering that other prominent women, including Great Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, have experienced this type of Internet meme as a result of wearing the color.

“Wonder if it was an accident she wore a green dress? I mean, wouldn’t any of her aides or assistants advise her not to wear a green dress?” pondered one account.

“That MUST have been on purpose! Even my 10yo talks about how you never wear that as a solid color, for this very reason! Also. His grip on her hand looked painful,” a second comment read.

“Yeah, I’m wondering now if she wore it on purpose, same with the olive-colored army outfit. I wonder if she is saying something by her dresses? Like the time she had on the I don’t care, do you coat? Maybe that was meant as that’s what her husband thinks?” asked a third commenter.

